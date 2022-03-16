WVU’s Bob Huggins to Serve as Studio Analyst For NCAA Tournament

Former Ohio State Buckeyes and NFL head coach Urban Meyer has landed a new job – but it’s not in coaching. On Wednesday, Meyer was announced as the newest board member of THE Foundation, an organization aimed at helping Ohio State athletes land Name, Image and Likeness deals.
Despite taking a seven-game winning streak into the SEC title game, Texas A&M is a No. 1 seed in the NIT instead of a March Madness participant. Head coach Buzz Williams didn’t hold back when expressing his disappointment in the seclusion. After defeating Alcorn State in the NIT’s opening round, he issued a prepared statement blasting the selection committee’s decision.
Kentucky Wildcats basketball coach John Calipari is a Hall of Famer and one of the winningest coaches in NCAA history. But following Kentucky’s stunning loss to the St. Peter’s Peacocks on Thursday, Calipari is facing a lot of criticism. Any way you slice it, that loss is one...
A pair of Mountaineer wrestlers are out of contention for an NCAA Championship, but their postseason run isn’t over yet. In Thursday’s opening round, Killian Cardinale, the No. 5 seed in the 125-pound class, took down 28-seed Korbin Meink from Campbell with an 11-2 major decision. His second NCAA Tournament win came later that evening. Cardinale fell behind 6-0 early but came back to forced sudden overtime at 8-8. He secured the second session victory with a takedown to stay alive in the winner’s bracket.
Kevin Durant is one of the most vocal players when it comes to dealing with heckling fans. Durant was considered one of the NBA's most hated players when he left the Thunder to join the Golden State Warriors and received a fair degree of fan backlash. Since then, Durant made it a common practice to respond to heckling fans, both online and on the court.
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is in recruitment mode now that free agency is officially underway. One of the players that he’s recruiting is former Cowboys tackle La’el Collins. Collins is scheduled to visit with the Bengals very soon as they try and sign him. It’s quite obvious that...
Earlier this week, Florida quarterback Emory Jones sounded like a player ready to return to the Gators. The latest update, however, says otherwise. According to ESPN insider Pete Thamel, the Gators’ coaching staff has been informed that Jones is entering the NCAA transfer portal. “Source: Florida’s Emory Jones has...
Oklahoma’s second round National Invitational Tournament game against St. Bonaventure is set for a 7 p.m. tipoff on Sunday, March 20 in Norman, it was announced Wednesday. The Sooners advanced in the NIT after defeating Missouri State 89-72 in the first round on Tuesday. Senior guard Umoja Gibson led OU with 28 points and three steals, and senior guard Jordan Goldwire contributed 15 points, eight assists and three blocks.
The NBA has a long and rich history. During that time, there have been many amazing players that have showcased their talents in the NBA. But among the thousands of players that have played in the league, there are not many players that can be considered for the debate of the best players of all time.
No one will be surprised if Kansas State or Missouri ends up hiring Jerome Tang as their next men’s basketball coach. Tang has been mentioned as a prime candidate with both the Wildcats and the Tigers since they parted ways with Bruce Weber and Cuonzo Martin last week, respectively. Tang, the longtime associate head coach at Baylor, is thought to be the hottest assistant on the market for this hiring cycle.
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas makes its return to the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Tournament as the No. 8-seed in the Spokane Regional. The Jayhawks will match up with No. 9-seed Georgia Tech in the first round on Friday, March 18, at Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California. Tipoff...
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Remy Martin had 15 points and Christian Braun 14 to lead five players scoring in double figures for top-seeded Kansas, and the Jayhawks opened their 50th NCAA Tournament with an 83-56 victory over Texas Southern. The SWAC champion Tigers had their only lead over the Big 12 champs after Bryson Etienne made their first shot of the game. Kansas is 29-6 and plays its second-round Midwest Regional game Saturday against ninth-seeded Creighton. John Walker III had 13 points for the Tigers.
