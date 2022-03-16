WVU’s Bob Huggins to Serve as Studio Analyst For NCAA Tournament

A pair of Mountaineer wrestlers are out of contention for an NCAA Championship, but their postseason run isn’t over yet. In Thursday’s opening round, Killian Cardinale, the No. 5 seed in the 125-pound class, took down 28-seed Korbin Meink from Campbell with an 11-2 major decision. His second NCAA Tournament win came later that evening. Cardinale fell behind 6-0 early but came back to forced sudden overtime at 8-8. He secured the second session victory with a takedown to stay alive in the winner’s bracket.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 13 HOURS AGO