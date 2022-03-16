ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WVU’s Bob Huggins to Serve as Studio Analyst For NCAA Tournament

By Ethan Bock
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Virginia head coach Bob Huggins will join Turner Sports and CBS Sports as a guest studio analyst for the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Huggins will be on television on March 19...

