ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Letter to the editor: Please yield to pedestrians in crosswalks

By Letter To The Editor
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25EWpQ_0eh7Snv500

Dear residents of Paso Robles, please yield to pedestrians in crosswalks. Please. Not only is it the law, but it is the law for a very good reason: our collective safety!

I walk my kids to school, and unfortunately, this means my children and I are crossing Creston Road multiple times a day. Our choices are to cross at either Golden Hill Road or Lana Street. We alternate, as both are dangerous. Often, cars blow through the light through the crosswalks, while we and/or other pedestrians have just entered them or are still in them. Earlier in the school year, this resulted in a crossing guard getting struck by a car at the Lana/Creston intersection and needing medical care.

Today, as I was walking my 5-year-old to school, our walk signal at Golden Hill and Creston was telling us it was safe to cross in the crosswalk when a car turned right on a red just as I had started to step down into the crosswalk. We had been there first, and no cars were in the crosswalk until after the pedestrian light lit up with the white walking man signal. I backed up and waited for that car to pass so that we wouldn’t get hit when another car with a 60ish-year-old woman at the wheel tried to do the same thing.

I can only imagine this woman likely has grandchildren of her own, she definitely saw me and my son trying to cross the street, yet still was in such a hurry she didn’t want to wait for us. I shook my head at her as we crossed the street in front of her car and I noticed she was visibly angry she had to wait the two seconds for us to cross the street, in the crosswalk, while we had the right of way. She stepped on the gas and sped through the crosswalk behind us just as we got out of her way – we were still in the crosswalk at this point, and the pedestrian light was still counting down how much time we had to get across the street before the light changed.

I will never let my children walk to school on their own due to these dangerous intersections. However, many parents don’t have the ability to walk children to/from school themselves, resulting in a lot of traffic at school drop off/pick up or the children walking on their own.

Please do your part and have some respect for pedestrians and crosswalks. Show you care about other people in your community by slowing down close to schools (the speed limit is 25 MPH in all school zones whenever there is a possibility of children being present) and respecting the lights and the pedestrians using the crosswalks.

Thank you,

Tracy Dauterman

Paso Robles, Calif.

Editor’s note: Opinion pieces and letters to the editor are the personal opinions of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Paso Robles Daily News or its staff. We welcome letters from local residents regarding relevant local topics. To submit one, click here.

Comments / 0

Related
Paso Robles Daily News

Local officials mourn the loss of former SLO mayor Dave Romero

– Flags in the City of San Luis Obispo will be lowered to half-staff to honor the passing of former Mayor Dave Romero, city officials said Friday. “Mayor Romero was such a fundamental part of the fabric of our city, it’s hard to find the right words to mark his passing. He loved this city, and his contributions will live on for generations to come,” said City of San Luis Obispo Mayor Erica A. Stewart. “Through the roads he helped build, water he secured, and downtown improvements he inspired, he was a critical part of so many of the things we love about our community today.”
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Car accident in Templeton backs up Highway 101

Accident involved three vehicles, minor injuries reported. – A multiple-vehicle accident was reported on Highway 101 South Wednesday afternoon, according to multiple reports. Multiple people sustained minor injuries, reports say. The accident involved three vehicles and occurred near Vineyard Drive. Drivers traveling southbound on Highway 101 in Templeton experienced traffic...
TEMPLETON, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Vintage Sidecar, British Cars & Recycled Treasures show returns April 22

– Collectors, dealers, crafters, and garden enthusiasts are invited to participate in the recycled treasures portion of the Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association’s Vintage Sidecar, Recycled Treasures, Pre-1950 Motorcycles & Vintage British Cars event on Saturday, April 22, in the downtown city park from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Spaces are approximately 15 feet by 15 feet and cost $60 each. Admission to the event is free to the public.
PASO ROBLES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paso Robles, CA
Paso Robles, CA
Traffic
City
Creston, CA
Local
California Traffic
Paso Robles Daily News

City shares tips for draining pools

Tips to help preserve your pool, protect community waterways, wildlife. ⎯ This week, the City of Paso Robles shared the following tips to help the community prepare for summer by caring for their pools and, if necessary, draining them. The following tips are designed to also help protect community waterways and wildlife during the draining process.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

City offering limited number of senior downtown parking permits

With permit, seniors can park in any paid parking space downtown without additional payment. – The City of Paso Robles will be offering 500 annual senior downtown parking permits starting March 28, 2022, to residents of Paso Robles. Seniors 65 and older can purchase a permit for $30. Permits are valid from April 1 – to March 31. With the permit, seniors can park in any paid parking space downtown without additional payment.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Looking Back to The Bearcat news in March 1938 – ‘Rube’s Day’

Posted: 6:25 am, March 17, 2022 by Reporter Jackie Iddings. “What fools these mortals be,” that’s what people might think if they look in on Paso High next Friday. April first, that’s Fool’s Day when everyone who wants to have a good time puts on a crazy costume and acts silly. The freshman and sophomores, not having seen Rube’s Day before, will probably look with awe at the undignified antics of the upperclassmen.
PASO ROBLES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crosswalks#The Pedestrian
Paso Robles Daily News

Woods Humane hosting ‘St Catrick’s Day’ donation drive

Four-day donation drive in preparation for kitten season. – Woods Humane Society is preparing for kitten season on the Central Coast by hosting a four-day-long “St. Catrick’s Day” Weekend celebration that will include a kitten shower donation drive, a virtual webinar about fostering and kitten care needs, and an adult cat adoption promotion to help make room in the shelter for kittens, through March 20.
ATASCADERO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Lover Boy

Three-year-old male has had some hard times and is ready to settle down and live a loving, indoor life. – The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Lover Boy from Woods Humane Society North County in Atascadero. Lover Boy is the kind of cat that you can’t help but want to spend time with. He has lived some hard times and has “catted around,” according to the shelter, but he is ready to settle down now and live the indoor life. He loves having all the attention, affection, and playtime you can share. He also enjoys having long conversations, and if you come to sit with him he’ll be happy to crawl into your lap and tell you all about his life.
ATASCADERO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Paso Robles Daily News

Dr. René Bravo named SLO citizen of the year

Local doctor honored at San Luis Obispo Chamber of Commerce annual dinner. – Dr. René Bravo, a community leader who has been “devoted to improving the overall health, safety, and wellbeing of the community,” was named the 2020/2021 Citizen of the Year during the San Luis Obispo Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner on Saturday in front of nearly 500 attendees. This is the chamber’s most prestigious honor presented at the annual dinner in recognition of service to the community of San Luis Obispo.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Brownies and Girl Scouts to deliver cookies to local hospital staff

– The Atascadero Brownie/Girl Scout troop 45002 will soon deliver 400 boxes of cookies to nurses and employees at Twin Cities Hospital in Templeton. The troop is making the delivery to thank them for their service to the community. Funding for the cookies was provided by Mike Hedges of Hedges Insurance Services and Jim duBois of Mission Cities Insurance Agency. The troop will make the delivery in the afternoon on Friday, March 18.
ATASCADERO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Shooting incident reported on Highway 101 in Atascadero

– The California Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting incident that shut down Highway 101 in Atascadero Wednesday afternoon, according to multiple reports. The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. near the southbound 101 Santa Barbara Road off-ramp in Atascadero. Reports say three shots came from the passenger side of a white, four-door BMW with tinted windows and a pink sticker on the gas tank door. One of the shots fired reportedly struck a work truck.
ATASCADERO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

SLO police conducting DUI patrols this week, next

Additional officers will be on patrol looking for drivers suspected of being under the influence. – Additional officers from the San Luis Obispo Police Department will be out on patrol on Wednesday and again next Monday and Tuesday from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy