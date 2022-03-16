ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Now is the time to move forward’: Washington Dept. of Health announcing plan for ‘co-existing’ with COVID-19

By Melissa Luck
 4 days ago

OLYMPIA, Wash – Almost exactly two years after Washington began shutting down schools, businesses and restaurants, the state is set to announce plans to move forward in a new phase of COVID-19.

In a series of posts on Twitter Wednesday, Washington Sec. of Health Dr. Umair Shah said the state will announce its “WA Forward” plan by Thursday.

Dr. Shah wrote, “I’m pleased to announce the DOH will be releasing our WA Forward plan by tomorrow. Things have improved in our state and its time to move forward.”

Shah stopped short of using the term “endemic,” which is when a virus is constantly present.

The secretary said the long-term response will now focus on engagement and empowerment; prevention, tools and access; and system readiness, support and capacity.

“More importantly,” he tweeted, “this plan will guide us through coexisting with COVID-19 for the foreseeable future.”

Washington has made strides in recent weeks to go back to pre-pandemic behaviors.

The mandate requiring masks in schools and other indoor spaces was lifted on March 12th.

Nearly 72% of those eligible in Washington are fully vaccinated.

Rates of cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state have plummeted since hitting an omicron-driven high in January.

RELATED COVERAGE: Two years after pandemic began, another milestone in Washington

John Reeder
4d ago

When is the DOH going to tell the truth and publicly state that this “vaccine” is indeed NOT a vaccine but in reality “gene therapy?”

FoxtrotJulietBravo
4d ago

Catch up sweetheart you are late to the party. We have been living our lives except for the shape they are still stuck in there barn stalls.

Julian the Saint
3d ago

funny, when trump tried that in the beginning he was a murder and didn't care about people

