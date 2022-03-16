Police looking for 58-year-old woman last seen in Puyallup

Dorothy A. Schoene Dorothy A. Schoene was last seen in Puyallup at 4 p.m. on March 1. (Puyallup PD)

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Puyallup police are looking for a woman who was last seen on March 1.

Dorothy A. Schoene has not been seen since she left a facility in downtown Puyallup at 4 p.m.

Schoene is 58 and has a noticeable limp. She was wearing dark-colored sweatpants and a sweatshirt and gray athletic shoes.

Police say she has a medical condition and needs medication that she may not have with her.

Her family and friends are concerned about her.

Anyone with information about Schoene’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Puyallup Police Department at 253-287-4455 and reference case #2206100559.

