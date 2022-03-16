ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Puyallup, WA

Police looking for 58-year-old woman last seen in Puyallup

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rk2O2_0eh7SBZb00
Dorothy A. Schoene Dorothy A. Schoene was last seen in Puyallup at 4 p.m. on March 1. (Puyallup PD)

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Puyallup police are looking for a woman who was last seen on March 1.

Dorothy A. Schoene has not been seen since she left a facility in downtown Puyallup at 4 p.m.

Schoene is 58 and has a noticeable limp. She was wearing dark-colored sweatpants and a sweatshirt and gray athletic shoes.

Police say she has a medical condition and needs medication that she may not have with her.

Her family and friends are concerned about her.

Anyone with information about Schoene’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Puyallup Police Department at 253-287-4455 and reference case #2206100559.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

Stina Morey
4d ago

I hope that wherever she is, she is safe and that she gets into contact with someone to let them know she is alright. I'll keep an eye out for her. Much love and many prayers to u and ur family.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

15-year-old killed in Parkland shooting

PARKLAND, Wash. — A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed at a Parkland apartment complex Saturday night, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies responded to the scene at Heatherstone Apartments after South Sound 911 dispatchers received multiple reports of shots being fired around 8:45 p.m. Upon...
PARKLAND, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Puyallup, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Puyallup, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Tacoma pot shop employee shot, killed during robbery

TACOMA, Wash. — An employee at a Tacoma marijuana dispensary was shot and killed during an armed robbery Saturday night, according to the Tacoma Police Department. Officers responded to reports of an armed robbery at World of Weed, located in the 3200 block of Portland Avenue, just after 10 p.m.
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man shot, killed at encampment near U District

SEATTLE — Seattle Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at an encampment in the University District Sunday. Police responded to the intersection of Seventh Avenue Northeast and Northeast 47th Street around 12:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting. Arriving officers reportedly found a man...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Cox Media Group
KIRO 7 Seattle

City of Poulsbo to pay $2M to settle police killing lawsuit

POULSBO, Wash. — The city of Poulsbo and its police department will pay $2 million to settle a civil-rights lawsuit filed by the family of Stonechild Chiefstick, according to attorneys. Police shot Chiefstick at a park during the city’s crowded 2019 Independence Day celebration. The lawsuit, relying on video...
POULSBO, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

‘A real hazard’: DUI suspect drives onto golf course in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Police say a person drove a pickup truck onto a golf course in Salt Lake City. In photos shared by the Salt Lake City Police Department, a red pickup truck with at least one flat tire is seen on the Rose Park Golf Course. According to police, the driver stopped around the seventh hole of the course. KSTU reported that it’s not known if the flat tire brought the wayward driver to a halt.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
89K+
Followers
98K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy