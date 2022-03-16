ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Russell Wilson and Ciara visit Colorado hospital after Broncos trade

By Jaclyn Hendricks
 4 days ago

Russell Wilson and wife Ciara paid a special visit Tuesday to the patients at the Children’s Hospital in Aurora, Colorado, days after the 33-year-old quarterback was traded from the Seahawks to the Broncos .

Both dressed in blue and orange — with Ciara also rocking official Broncos gear — Wilson and his favorite teammate chatted with young patients, signed autographs and posed for photos.

“Truly a special day @DangeRussWilson and I will never forget,” the 36-year-old singer captioned an Instagram video of the outing. “Our 1st Tuesday tradition Hospital visit with the children and families of @childrenscolo in Denver. Our hearts were filled with love and inspiration.”

Wilson and Ciara also took part in storytime during the visit, reading their new children’s book , “Why Not You?”, from the Ryan Seacrest Foundation’s Seacrest Studios, according to social media posts .

Denver fans have already welcomed Wilson and Ciara into the fold since the nine-time Pro Bowler landed with the Broncos earlier this month. Wilson later expressed gratitude for the city of Seattle , where he has played for the past 10 seasons.

“SEATTLE, I Love You. Forever Grateful,” Wilson tweeted last week.

Wilson’s move to Denver was just one of the whirlwind quarterback transactions that took place last week, with the Colts also trading Carson Wentz to the Commanders . Meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers — who had been linked to the Broncos throughout the offseason — will remain in Green Bay, inking a massive deal worth a reported $150 million over three years.

Wilson and Ciara recently enjoyed a post-trade getaway to St. BarthsInstagram/Ciara

Ciara, who has been married to Wilson since 2016, recently celebrated with the quarterback in St. Barths, where they crossed paths with Paul McCartney.

Wilson has two children with Ciara, daughter Sienna Princess, 4, and son Win Harrison, 1. She has a son, 7-year-old Future Zahir, with her ex, rapper Future.

New York Post

New York Post

