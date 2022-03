The popular Northeast convenience store and gas station Wawa is expected to enter North Carolina. But hold your hoagies —not for at least another two years. The chain based in the Philadelphia area, known for its brands such as custom hoagies, hot breakfast sandwiches, coffee, and soups, sides and snacks, has been expanding. Wawa lists 17 store openings by the end of the year in Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Virginia on the company website.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 9 DAYS AGO