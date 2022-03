It is the end of an era. Actually the end of more than a century. An Italian specialty store in Schenectady is closing its doors after one hundred and one years in business. Cappiello Foods which has been a staple on Broadway in Schenectady since 1921 decided it was time to close for good. The owners say it wasn't an easy decision but they were honoring the wishes of a family member who owned the store for decades.

SCHENECTADY, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO