Report: 46% of taxpayers plan to save their refunds
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to a survey by LendingTree, 46% of American taxpayers plan to put refund money into their savings this year, which is up from 41% in 2021 and 40% in 2020.
The IRS had already received 45.4 million individual returns as of February 25, a 0.3% jump from the prior season. The survey of over 1,000 respondents also found that 37% of people will pay off debt, including 48% of parents with kids younger than 18.Where’s my refund? 2021 tax returns may see delays
The study found that 46% of taxpayers are relying on a refund this year, down from 55% in 2021 but up from 40% in 2020. Just 12% of taxpayers would take out a personal loan or use their credit card to pay their taxes this year, down from 22% last year.
Half of taxpayers feel that they pay too much in taxes, with Republicans (58%) more likely to believe this than independents (51%) and Democrats (42%).
The full survey findings are available here.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.
Comments / 0