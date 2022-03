To the liberal progressive speaker in Tuesday’s Sentinel, Mr. Becht to follow your logic and belief, people on the right would have to consider these points. Who is going to pay for “affordable” (subsidized) health care, eye, dental and education”? This country can’t afford anymore free. Look what has been done in one year giving away money! You’re the one who sounds like a 5-year-old saying give me, give me, give me. That, sir, is a snowflake mentality! Grow up and pay your own bills.

