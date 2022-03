CHESHIRE — Cheshire Academy will be going mask-optional after students and faculty return from the school’s scheduled spring break later this month. Head of Schools Julie Anderson explained to The Herald last week that administrators decided to wait until after the upcoming recess, scheduled for March 11 to 29, in order to make sure that “students and staff get to enjoy their break.” Since Cheshire Academy is a private boarding school with students hailing from all different parts of the world, it was decided that the change in mask mandates should err on the side of caution.

CHESHIRE, CT ・ 6 DAYS AGO