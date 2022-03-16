ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ACLU of Missouri backs marijuana legalization, expungement campaign; critics slam the endorsement

By Ty Albright
 4 days ago
The ACLU of Missouri is the latest legal organization to endorse Legal Missouri 2022, the citizens’ ballot initiative that ties the legalization of adult-use marijuana to an automatic expungement provision for most prior, non-violent marijuana offenses. “To combat the racial disparities rampant in marijuana-related arrests, our organization remains...

#Marijuana Laws#Smoking Marijuana#Expungement#Medical Marijuana#Black Missourians#Legal Missouri 2022
