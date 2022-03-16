ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GTA Online’s next-gen version is prettier and easier to get into

By Cameron Faulkner
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith this week’s launch of the next-gen versions of GTA Online for the Xbox Series X and PS5, Rockstar has made it easier and faster to jumpstart your life of crime in the best-looking and best-playing version of its online open-world mode. All of the same graphical and quality-of-life changes that...

ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Users Warns Of Downloading New Free Game

Over on Reddit, PlayStation Plus users have warned about downloading one of March's free Ps Plus games. For the third month of 2022, Sony is offering PS Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 a tasty lineup of games that includes Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, the co-op multiplayer mode of Ghost of Tsushima. That said, you may want to be careful downloading this freebie as it may cause you a headache later down the road.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Rockstar Responds To Next-Gen GTA's Big Character Problem

If you feel like you've been playing "Grand Theft Auto 5" forever at this point, it's likely because you have. Released in 2013 for the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, Rockstar Games' latest addition to the "Grand Theft Auto" franchise was later ported over to the Xbox One and PlayStation 4, as well as the PC. Now, nearly a decade after its initial release, "Grand Theft Auto 5" will be receiving a next-gen "update" in which it will be available to consumers on the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 — that's a total of three different console generations. Unfortunately, this transition to the next generation of console gaming has seen its fair share of controversy, both because of its confusing and frustrating price point and its mere existence. Unfortunately, it now seems you can add technological mishaps to that list as well.
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

GTA Online PS5 version is free to keep forever at launch

GTA Online upgrade to the PS5 version is free to keep to anyone who already owns the PS4 version of the game, no PS+ required. There has been a lot of confusion since Sony revealed back in 2020 that GTA Online will be free to PS5 users. Their original announcement came in the form of a video where fans got the impression that you will need a PS+ subscription to grab a free copy of GTA Online on the PS5.
VIDEO GAMES
#Gta#Next Gen#Economy#Vehicles#Video Game#Gta Online#Gta V
Polygon

GTA 5’s next-gen pricing, preloading now available

Grand Theft Auto 5 and Grand Theft Auto Online get the next-gen, “expanded and enhanced” treatment on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X next week, but the newly remastered versions of those games won’t be a free upgrade. But both titles will be cheaper at launch — and the stand-alone PS5 version of Grand Theft Auto Online will be free on that platform for the first three months.
VIDEO GAMES
Forbes

Samsung Announces Free Upgrade For Millions Of Galaxy Smartphones

Millions more Galaxy smartphone owners will soon be able to take advantage of a powerful new app from Samsung. Announced In November of last year, Expert RAW enables a host of advanced camera functions plus improved picture quality, particularly in zoom shots. Unfortunately, it was initially restricted to the Galaxy S21 Ultra.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

If you have this antivirus app, delete it immediately

Last week, we told you about a malicious barcode scanner app you needed to delete. This week, there is another app on the Google Play Store that we urge you to uninstall if you have it (or not download at all if you don't). The app is called "Antivirus, Super Cleaner," and the reason, ironically enough, is that this antivirus app will affect your phone with a new-gen Android banking Trojan virus called "SharkBot" (via Android Police).
CELL PHONES
