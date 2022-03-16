ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Democrats urge DOJ to address 'insider threats' from candidates who deny 2020 results

By Mychael Schnell
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wY1Ni_0eh7OUfe00
© Greg Nash

More than a dozen House Democrats are urging the Department of Justice (DOJ) to address “insider threats to election systems,” which they say are posed by candidates who are running to fill local election positions motivated by former President Trump 's false claims about the 2020 presidential election.

In a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland dated Wednesday, the Democratic lawmakers said they are worried that those candidates may attempt to influence the outcomes of future races if they are installed as election officials.

“Unfortunately, many of the candidates seeking to fill newly vacated state and local election posts support former President Trump’s false claim that the 2020 election was stolen,” the lawmakers wrote. “We are concerned that this new cohort of election officials may be inclined to abuse their authority to directly influence the results of future elections.”

They pointed to “the recent resurgence of anti-democratic tactics among election officials in key battleground states,” adding that they are “deeply concerned about bad actors who may dismiss their legal obligations in order to secure victory for their favored candidate or candidates.”

The House members said there is an “active effort to recruit and convince election officials at all levels of governance to sabotage future elections by spreading conspiracy theories and promoting the claims of election deniers,” pointing to incidents in Michigan, Arizona and Pennsylvania and various races for secretary of state and state attorney general.

Trump has consistently argued that the 2020 presidential election was riddled with fraud, despite William Barr , Trump's own attorney general, announcing in December 2020 that there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud that would have altered the outcome of the race.

The lawmakers are specifically asking that the DOJ prioritize efforts to protect the integrity of the electoral system and work with states to probe and prosecute individuals who try to distort a fair and truthful tabulation.

They also called on the department to consider additional steps such as deploying nonpartisan election monitors to polling sites.

A DOJ spokesperson told The Hill in a statement on Wednesday that “the Department has received the letter and will review it.”

Democratic Reps. Deborah Ross (N.C.), Adam Schiff (Calif.), Ruben Gallego (Ariz.) and Terri Sewell (Ala.) led the letter, which was also signed by Democratic Reps. Tony Cardenas (Calif.), André Carson (Ind.), Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (Fla.), Mark DeSaulnier (Calif.), Dwight Evans (Pa.), Mondaire Jones (N.Y.), Jim McGovern (Mass.), Joe Neguse (Colo.), Marie Newman (Ill.), Katie Porter (Calif.), Lucille Roybal-Allard (Calif.), Mary Gay Scanlon (Pa.), Eric Swalwell (Calif.) and Nikema Williams (Ga.).

Updated at 4:47 p.m.

Comments / 7

Trish Iam
4d ago

OR, alternatively, if they're a part of a free and fair election process they will have more confidence in our elections and speak on THAT instead of "stolen elections". 🤦‍♀️

Reply
3
Robert Owens
4d ago

we still haven't found out the truth. nTelos democrat run areas with elections contested stop resisting audits and turn over all material oh, we will never get the truth. unfortunately I've had enough time to manufacture enough evidence so by the time they turn it over it won't mean anything.

Reply
2
Related
Washington Examiner

Democrats' Jan. 6 committee problem

DEMOCRATS' JAN. 6 COMMITTEE PROBLEM. "People care about getting pissed off every time they buy a tank of gas," a Republican strategist said recently, pointing to the importance of inflation as an issue in the midterm elections. "You know what they don't care about? Jan. 6." With that, the GOP pol succinctly pointed out the political problem facing House Democrats. They created a committee to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot in part so they could use it as an issue in the midterm elections. What if it doesn't work?
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Arizona State
Washington Post

Supreme Court considers whether Biden administration properly ditched Trump immigration rule

Whenever partisan control of the White House changes hands, old policies are junked and new ones, often exactly the opposite, are installed. But there’s a process that must be followed. And several members of the Supreme Court on Wednesday seemed suspicious the Biden administration was skirting the requirements in its zeal to get rid of a Trump administration rule that made it harder for immigrants to obtain green cards.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene wildly claims Biden is being blackmailed by Russia in conspiracy-laden SOTU response

Marjorie Taylor Greene has claimed that Joe Biden is being blackmailed by Russia over son his Hunter Biden’s laptop in a conspiracy-laden response to his State of the Union speech.The far-right US representative’s comments come soon after she heckled the president during his address along with her Republican colleague Lauren Boebert.“The president of the United States is totally compromised because every world leader has contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop and much more to blackmail him,” Ms Taylor Greene said in a video following the speech Tuesday night. Ms Taylor Greene also said it was “no wonder America is weak” and...
IMMIGRATION
Washington Times

Poll: 62% of voters say Putin would not have invaded Ukraine if Trump were president

Most U.S. voters say Russian President Vladimir Putin would not have invaded Ukraine if Donald Trump were still president, according to a newly released survey. The Harvard-Harris poll first reported Friday by The Hill found that 62% of registered voters surveyed believe the attack on Ukraine would not have happened with Mr. Trump in the White House, including 85% of Republicans, 63% of independents, and 38% of Democrats.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Porter
Person
Terri Sewell
Person
Adam Schiff
Person
André Carson
Person
Mark Desaulnier
Person
Marie Newman
Person
Ruben Gallego
Person
William Barr
Person
Eric Swalwell
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Nikema Williams
The Independent

Ted Cruz calls for Americans to be ‘unruly’ and ‘uncontrollable’ in meandering CPAC rant

US Senator Ted Cruz called for Americans to be “unruly” and “uncontrollable” in a speech to conservative activists in Florida.In an address Thursday to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), an annual gathering of right-wing activists from across the country, the senator from Texas railed against big tech and big government – and, perhaps surprisingly, big business.“The Chinese communists and Elizabeth Warren both want to control you. Your assets, your savings, your speech, your life, your children, every decision they want to control, and so we need to break up the means of controlling the citizenry,” he said.“I want...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Trump aide Stephen Miller’s lawsuit against Jan 6 committee reveals he is still on parents’ phone plan

Former Trump aide Stephen Miller is suing the House of Representatives select committee investigating the Capitol riot in a bid to block its subpoena of his phone records.Mr Miller was a senior adviser for policy and White House director of speechwriting for former President Donald Trump. He is known for far-right politics and anti-immigration stance.Not just a close adviser of the former president, Mr Miller wrote the remarks Mr Trump delivered at the rally at the Ellipse on 6 January, before many in the crowd descended on the US Capitol.The suit says that the select committee issued a subpoena...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Times

At rally endorsing GOP candidates in South Carolina, Trump tells crowd he won 2020 election

Former President Trump is doubling down on claims the 2020 election was rigged in favor of President Joe Biden, telling a crowd in South Carolina he won the 2020 election. Mr. Trump made the assertion after telling a crowd of supporters in Florence, S.C., about a new state investigation in Wisconsin that found improprieties in the way the 2020 election was carried out in nursing homes and other residential facilities.
FLORENCE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doj#Local Election#House Democrats#Election Fraud#The Department Of Justice#Democratic
The Independent

Voices: Greg Abbott could lose in Texas — but it feels like Democrats don’t believe that

After Greg Abbott, the Republican governor of Texas, successfully fielded off a primary challenge on Tuesday night, his campaign spent the next morning reminding people that their strategy of attacking marginalized Texans has only just begun.When asked about the Abbott campaign running on the notion that gender-affirming care for trans children is equivalent to child abuse, David Carney, a New Hampshire based consultant who has worked with Abbott for years now, said, “That is a 75-80% winner.”“I don’t believe even O’Rourke would think that if a parent cut off the hand of their kid, that would not be child abuse,”...
POLITICS
Salon

"Protecting his little KKK Caucus": AOC slams GOP leader for "toothless" condemnation of MTG

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., on Monday delivered a blistering denunciation of House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., after he finally condemned Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., for appearing at a white nationalist conference over the weekend. Writing on Twitter, Ocasio-Cortez accused McCarthy of covering for the racist behavior of Greene...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Independent

‘Ted Cruz sucks!’ Heckler interrupts senator’s speech at People’s Convoy trucker protest

A heckler interrupted Senator Ted Cruz as he gave a speech alongside the “People’s Convoy” trucker protesters who’ve been circling Washington DC to protest Covid mandates.Midway through the Texas Republican’s remarks about the Covid Chinese lab leak theory, a member of the crowd shouted, “Ted Cruz sucks!” eliciting chuckles from even the truckers alongside Mr Cruz.“God bless you,” the senator responded.Mr Cruz continued his vocal support of the convoy movement, which seeks an end to remaining Covid mandates, appearing at the group’s staging grounds at the Hagerstown Speedway in Maryland.Once there, Mr Cruz rode around in the front seat...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

The Hill

512K+
Followers
62K+
Post
388M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy