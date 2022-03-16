Floridians in the dark as secrecy abounds following the 2022 legislative session

Quality Journalism for Critical Times

From secrecy in hiring presidents at state universities and community colleges to knowing about key information about companies that make and supply drugs used in executions, lawmakers continued to keep Florida residents in the dark in the 2022 session.

Florida’s First Amendment Foundation this week published a post-session report on what did or didn’t get done for Floridians when it comes to public records and public meetings.

The Legislature enacted 25 exemptions — new or reinstatements — related to what’s called the “Open Government Sunset Review Act.” (While the Legislature approved the exemptions, they would need to be approved by Gov. Ron DeSantis.)

The foundation noted that “while several bills will limit public access to government information, some particularly bad bills died. The legislature failed to pass bills that would limit access to law enforcement investigative records and autopsy reports of minors.”

That said, “many bills were flying through committees without question or opposition” during the session, according to the foundation.

DeSantis already approved SB 520 on Tuesday, the legislation that would make presidential searches confidential for applicants, at first, at state universities and community colleges. The final group of candidates would later become public.

The foundation wrote that: “For as long as this bill has been debated, proponents have argued that secrecy is necessary to have the largest pool of qualified candidates possible. However, Florida has selected presidents in leadership positions from top universities. The pool of candidates may be broader with secrecy – candidates who fear scrutiny and public vetting can apply. Data from other states makes clear that secret searches lead to the hiring of more insider candidates and political appointees…How secrecy will lead to more transparency will be scrutinized in the search for president at four Florida universities. ”

Other exemptions in the foundation’s report include:

/Information that could reasonably lead to “identification of a person or entity participating in any aspect of an execution. This legislation will prevent the public from knowing the reputability and safety records of the companies making and supplying the drugs used in executions. The bill misleads the public and drug manufactures who don’t want their products used in lethal injections from discovering the state’s use of the drugs in executions.”

/A last-minute bill will limit the public’s access to legal notices.

/”Requires a clerk of court, upon written request, to keep all official records separate and out of public view in a proceeding involving a family trust company, licensed family trust company, or foreign licensed family trust company. Makes confidential and exempts court records – defined as the docket, all filings, and other records – of such cases.

The foundation wrote: “This legislation is counter to the long tradition of open access to court proceedings in our state and country.”

You can see other exemptions in the foundation report here.

