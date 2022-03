The next update to iOS 15 has been confirmed by Apple and it is scheduled to arrive next week, meaning it might be available to download around March 16. At the March Event, Apple confirmed the last in the line of the M1 chips, called M1 Ultra, which is available in the new Mac Studio. There's also a new 2022, 3rd-generation iPhone SE 3, an iPad Air 5, and a new green color option available for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, available to order on March 11.

