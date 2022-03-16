ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Russia attacks Ukraine: Biden speaks after Zelenskyy addresses Congress

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R2brj_0eh7LPDo00

Hours after Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed U.S. lawmakers, President Joe Biden is delivering remarks and is expected to offer an additional $800 million in security aid to the war-torn country.

Update 1:12 p.m. EDT March 16: Biden signed the aid bill sending $800 million in aid to Ukraine. He also confirmed that our country is sending Ukraine more anti-aircraft weapons, anti-armor weapons and drones, The Associated Press reported.

“We’re going to give Ukraine the arms to fight and defend themselves through all the difficult days ahead,” Biden said, according to the AP.

Update 1:05 p.m. EDT March 16: Biden started his speech laying out a list of how the U.S. has supported Ukraine before the invasion began and since Feb. 24.

He has pledged to give the Ukrainian people the arms they need to fight against Russia and Russian President Vladimir Putin, who, according to Biden, is “inflicting appalling, appalling devastation on Ukraine,” CNN reported.

Update 1:04 p.m. EDT March 16: The president has started speaking. He said in reference to Zelenskyy’s speech that it was a “passionate message” to Congress.

“I listened to it in the private residence. He was convincing and it was a significant speech. He speaks for a people who have shown remarkable courage and strength in the face of brutal aggression. Courage and strength that’s inspired not only Ukrainians but the entire world,” Biden said, according to CNN.

Original report: CNN reported that the military assistance will include anti-tank missiles and more weapons such as Javelin anti-tank and Stinger anti-aircraft missiles.

In the past week alone, the U.S. government has pledged $1 billion in aid, including $800 million expected Wednesday, USA Today reported.

Biden is not expected to offer the no-fly zone or fighter jets that Zelenskyy has repeatedly asked for, CNN reported.

Zelensky said that both the aircraft and a no-fly zone are needed for his country to survive.

Additional U.S. military forces are apparently not on the table for immediate deployment. The U.S. deployed about 15,000 troops to Europe since the invasion started last month, The Wall Street Journal reported. Biden is considering adding more troops, but not in the immediate future.

At the end of his speech to Congress Wednesday morning, Zelenskyy spoke to Biden directly using English, saying, “President Biden, you are the leader of your great nation. I wish you to be the leader of the world. Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace,” USA Today reported.

>>Previous coverage: Zelenskyy address: How many times have world leaders spoken before Congress?

“I call on you to do more,” he added.

Related coverage:

6 things to know about Ukraine

Why did Russia fight for control of Chernobyl, the site of a nuclear disaster?

How to talk to children about the conflict in Ukraine

Vladimir Putin: Who is Russia’s president?

Volodymyr Zelenskyy: Who is Ukraine’s president?

What does the Russian invasion of Ukraine mean for America’s economy?

Russia attacks Ukraine: How to donate to people in Ukraine

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

NATO flexes its muscles on Putin's doorstep: Alliance sends 30,000 troops, 50 vessels and 200 aircraft to Russian-neighbour Norway for military drills

NATO has sent tens of thousands of troops, including Royal Marines, an aircraft carrier, a destroyer ship and a nuclear-powered attack submarine to Norway, which borders Russia. Troops from 28 countries in Europe and North America are taking part in an exercise lasting around a month, which began in northern...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Of Ukraine#Economy#The Associated Press#Ap#Russian#Cnn#Ukrainians
Washington Post

Liz Cheney nails the truth about ‘the Putin wing of the GOP’

Rep. Liz Cheney says so. The Wyoming Republican made the charge this weekend, in reference to a former Trump administration official who openly sided with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. Few Republicans are in that camp, of...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Fortune

‘If the Russian army doesn’t start moving soon, it’s really screwed’: How badly is the Ukraine war going for Russia’s military?

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Russia’s “military operation” in Ukraine has proved to be a “success,” President Vladimir Putin asserted in an address to the nation on Wednesday. The situation on the ground doesn’t seem to agree.
MILITARY
iheart.com

EXPOSED: Who’s REALLY Running the Biden Administration?

Over the past decade, some of the Left’s favorite villains have been the Koch brothers and their big spending on Republican political causes. After the 2016 election, Democrats kicked their own dark money operation into overdrive. Glenn Beck heads to the chalkboard to expose the far-left funding network that...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Dayton Daily Magazine

“He doesn’t know what’s going on with ANYTHING!,” former White House doctor says Biden is not capable of running America, asks to resign

Since winning the Election in 2020 and taking over the White House office, America’s president Joe Biden has made numerous gaffes and mistakes during his public appearances becoming the main target of dozens of Republican representatives and health experts known to have close ties with the Republican party asking him to resign claiming he is not capable of running our country.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
33K+
Followers
59K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy