INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After 8 weeks and over 1.6 million minutes of reading overall we have a winner in the I Love to Read Challenge for third graders across Central Indiana! Congratulations to Mrs. Switalski’s class from Allisonville Elementary in Indianapolis! Mrs. Switalski’s students read an average of 15 hours and 18 minutes this week to claim a visit from WISH-TV with a Donato’s pizza party and classroom library update from Scholastic Books, special guests, and “something extra special.” We are very proud of every student that participated and hope that they have learned a lifetime love of reading. The I Love to Read Challenge is a partnership between WISH-TV and the N-C-A-A’s Readers Are Leaders program.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 13 DAYS AGO