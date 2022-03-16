ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

7.3 magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Japan, triggers tsunami alerts

By Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 1 day ago
TOKYO — A powerful earthquake struck late Wednesday night off the coast of northern Japan, triggering tsunami alerts, evacuation orders, power outages and concerns about the nuclear reactors in the area.

The 7.3 magnitude quake hit at 11:36 p.m. at a depth of 36 miles below the sea off the coast of Fukushima, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. The region was devastated in 2011 by a 9.0 quake that triggered a massive tsunami that killed more than 15,000 people and caused meltdowns at nuclear plants, The Associated Press reported.

At least two deaths and dozens of injuries have been reported in the affected region, Japan’s public broadcaster NHK reported.

An inspection of the region’s nuclear power plants found no abnormalities, NHK reported. More than 2 million were without power, The New York Times reported, but most areas have seen power restored quickly. Small tsunamis were reported, but the advisories have been lifted, according to The Associated Press.

There is no tsunami threat to the United States, according to the U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center.

A video shared by NHK captured the intensity of the earthquake:

Chris Broad, creator of the “Abroad in Japan” YouTube channel, described his experience being close to the epicenter of the quake.

Other residents reported on their experiences.

NHK shared scenes of damage from the region.

According to Google Translate, this video is from an 8th floor office building located in Sendai.

According to Google Translate, a glass display case was damaged at JR Natori Station in Natori City.

According to Google Translate, this is damage art of the hotel wall at exit of Fukushima JR Fukushima Station.

©2022 Cox Media Group

