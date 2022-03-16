Last Call for Weed Prevention

I think the ways preemergence herbicides work and how valuable they are when timed right are often underestimated and misunderstood. Here are some facts about preventing weeds this way!

Controlling the weeds in your lawn with a preemergence herbicide helps to stop weeds before you ever see them. Preemergence application timing is so important because it stays in the top layer of soil to kill weed seeds by preventing them to grow roots as they germinate.

Lawn care professionals (and this garden show host) tell you to apply preemergence in late February or early March, because you want to get ahead of those weed seeds hanging out in the soil, just waiting to get warmed up! It’s key to act before soil temperatures reach 55°F. Just for your reference, this time of year, the average soil temperature is around the mid-40s, according to data from GeorgiaWeather.net.

Here is what’s true for some common misconceptions about preemergence herbicides:

They do not do anything to affect weeds already in your lawn

You can use them in conjunction with postemergence herbicide sprays- the two are tackling different things

Preemergence herbicides cannot tell the difference between weed seeds and grass seeds, so never apply the two within the same couple of months

Preemergence herbicides work to eliminate the upcoming season’s weeds, as is the case now- crabgrass, goosegrass, and other grassy weeds

Granular products like Dimension, Halts or Balan must be watered in to be activated, and are best applied after grass has been mowed

To stay ahead of weeds year-round, a fall application of preemergence is just as important

Other good ways to prevent weeds don’t involve chemicals. Good environmental practices, like using mulch, nurturing a strong, vigorous turf, and keeping up with regular mowing will all help you stay ahead of ‘death by a thousand weeds’!

