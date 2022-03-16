ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Identifying a Ground Cover

By Ashley Frasca
 2 days ago
Q: “I had some questions about pruning. Our house is 15 years old with mature landscaping. We are blessed with many plants, shrubs and trees, including this… what type of tree/shrub is this? And after I clear the pine straw off of it, can it be cut back at all?”

A: That’s juniper, which is a groundcover that builders commonly installed in residential landscapes years ago. Among other things, it’s low maintenance, evergreen, and can prevent erosion. It can tolerate a light pruning now, before it puts on new growth.

This juniper looks good, but full disclosure, I’m not a fan of mine, and intend to one day rip it all out. I get in there and weed mine at least twice a year. A word of caution… watch out for snakes and poison ivy this spring and summer!

