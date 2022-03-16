Joining Garden Groups

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Ashley Frasca
WSB Radio
Q: “I’m retired, and new to the Atlanta-area. I’m looking to get involved in local garden groups. What are some you recommend?”

A: A HUGE bonus to doing my garden show every Saturday is the people I get the opportunity meet! I’m more aware of garden groups and niche clubs than I ever was before. Each of these groups is inclusive, super knowledgeable, kind, and ready to share their collective knowledge with you! This list is not exhaustive by any means, but start by finding and ‘liking’ these groups on Facebook, or search out their websites!

  • North Georgia Camellia Society
  • Dahlia Society of Georgia
  • Greater Atlanta Rose Society
  • American Hydrangea Society (which is based in Atlanta)
  • Georgia Beekeepers Association
  • The Garden Club of Georgia
  • PLUS… your county extension group of Master Gardeners. Call 1-800-ASK-UGA1 to find out more!

