ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

Connecticut Man's Dodge Charger Stolen Over Facebook Marketplace Sale

By Steven Symes
Motorious
Motorious
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Xn4D_0eh7Jtik00

Criminals definitely are feeling bold these days…

Selling yourself to strangers online comes with some inherent risks, which is why many cities have special parking spots in front of police stations to do transactions in person. That might have helped a man in Bristol, Connecticut who reportedly was robbed at gunpoint and his 2019 Dodge Charger was taken.

Watch the latest Motorious Podcast episode right here.

According to a local report, the 21-year-old man originally advertised the Mopar for sale on Facebook Marketplace. He likely was happy when someone was so interested in it, they arranged a meetup for a test drive. However, that test drive turned into armed robbery.

Two men showed up for the test drive. The owner of the Charger wanted to ride along for the test drive, probably to prevent the guys from just taking off with the car. He climbed into the front passenger seat and the other guy was in the backseat. Partway through the test drive the man in the back pulled out a gun and told the owner to hand the key fob over to the driver.

Thankfully, the Dodge owner was able to get out of the car, because had he not this might have been more than just a robbery investigation. He also was uninjured but understandably was shook up. Considering what he’d been through that’s completely understandable. Likely he realized after he easily could have been kidnapped and/or killed.

Police say there was a third man involved in this robbery. He dropped off the other two for the transaction using a dark-colored Infiniti. We wish we had info about the model or at least if it was a sedan, coupe, or SUV.

When selling a car online, it’s best to be a little paranoid, especially since car thefts are rampant these days. Before meeting, do some research on your buyer and see if you can determine if they have a known criminal past. Also, ask plenty of questions about why they’re interested in the car, as well as the status of their driver’s license and car insurance coverage. If they’re evasive at all or give strange answers, that can be a sign something is off.

Meeting in a public spot, like at a police station where there’s video surveillance is ideal. Known criminals are more likely to be skittish about going to such a place. It’s best to have someone else with you, if possible. Ask to see the buyer’s driver’s license and a copy of their insurance card before you let them drive your car. While it is best to go along for the test drive, sit in the backseat for obvious reasons. Also, designate the test route before you leave and make sure it sticks to highly populated areas. If the driver deviates from the path, demand they go back to it. Don’t hesitate to call 911 if you suspect the person is attempting to rob or kidnap you.

Source: Fox 61

Comments / 11

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Motorious

Ohio Police Corner Stolen Challenger At Car Wash

Car theft in the US and many other countries is just out of control. Thieves who are obviously supported by some well-funded organized criminal rings are able to break into and start modern vehicles with push-button ignitions in mere minutes. One of the most favorite target of these thieves are Dodge muscle cars, especially the upline models. They make for great getaway cars, as you’re about to see in this crazy badge cam footage out of Ohio.
OHIO STATE
Motorious

Rental Corvette Leads Police On Wild Chase

If you're going to run from the cops, why not do so in a bright red sports car?. Narrated with the sounds of an overstimulated K9 officer who's ready to rip the bad guy to shreds, a video of a C7 Corvette running from the cops is quite the watch. This scenario has it all - Florida man, drug suspect, rental car, America's favorite sports car, razor thin close calls, and show casing off-road abilities we never knew the Chevy Corvette has.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Motorious

Is This Mustang Thief Fleeing The Cops Or Auditioning To Be A Duke Boy?

Before the days of 800-horsepower Dodges, car thieves had to rely on driving skill alone to get away from the cops. Although, as seen in a video from a few years ago involving a Hellcat and in this one that involves an early , it never really works out for the get-a-way drivers as the common theme here is the face in the dirt ending. Looking on the bright side of other people’s poor life choices though, we spectators are usually left with a very entertaining video to watch.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Motorious

Dodge Commercials Are Supposedly To Blame For Car Accidents

I was just perusing news stories about Dodge recently when I ran across a rant about a “viral” Dodge commercial which glamourizes drivers being called predators. The author, Kea Wilson of StreetsBlog USA, is referring to a Dodge commercial from 2015 which highlighted the Hellcats and Viper. But it absolutely is leading to road fatalities, or so the argument goes.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bristol, CT
Bristol, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
Motorious

Illinois Police Chase BMWs Stolen From Dealership

Sadly, it’s just another day in the Prairie State…. Per law enforcement, four BMW SUVs were stolen from a dealership in the area of Peoria, Illinois on the morning of March 10. Illinois State Police and other agencies gave chase for over 100 miles as the pursuit reached the Chicago area. As we’ve noted many times in the past, with the car theft trend only growing, dealerships have become common targets since criminals know there will be nobody around to stop them as they break into and start vehicles.
PEORIA, IL
Motorious

Car Goes Flying Off California Freeway

A California man driving his truck with his family inside early one morning had the scare of his life as a car launched off a nearby freeway and crashed in the road, nearly hitting the truck. The surreal scene was caught on video by the man’s dashcam, capturing both his wife and 11-year-old daughter screaming at the shocking realization of how close of a brush they had with death.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Motorious

Dodge Hellcat Plows Down Louisiana Cop

And here we see a criminal in his natural element: behind the wheel of a Hellcat…. Dramatic video caught by a bystander shows the moment when a St. Tammy Parish deputy was struck by a man fleeing in a Dodge Challenger Hellcat. This incident further reinforces the image of modern Mopar muscle cars being the vehicle of choice for criminals across North America, particularly Hellcats. After all, they’re capable of outrunning the cops and apparently running them down.
LOUISIANA STATE
Motorious

Field Of Classic Trucks Is Historic Inventory

Without a doubt, this is one of the most interesting collections of classic trucks, cars, and hot rodded racers discovered so far!. Classic trucks are some of the coolest platforms to start building the hotrod, offroader, or show car of any enthusiast's dreams as they sport plenty of performance and style for a reasonable price. That last part can be almost entirely attributed to the incredibly high production numbers of nearly every classic Chevy, Dodge, and Ford pickup truck. These utility vehicles were the heroes of their generation as they allowed everyone from farmers to tradesmen to get their work done. Nowadays, you'll be lucky to find them in good condition, but they can be pretty cheap to restore, and most are still running even after decades of sitting. So, of course, this leads us to the topic of this article, a massive field of seemingly forgotten classic trucks in various states of aging.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Dodge Charger#Facebook Marketplace#Motorious Podcast
Motorious

Coolest Cars For Sale On Motorious As Spring Arrives

Check out cars for sale that popped up on Motorious this week. What a diverse market the collector car industry represents. Every week, the Motorious editorial staff does a dive into the classified section of the site to find the cars for sale that we would want to buy for ourselves. These cars are more than worthy of a new garage, and we're thrilled to be able to share our picks with the readers each week. Here is a list of cars to check out as spring arrives.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Dodge Charger Driver Impersonates Cop In Canada

It used to be back in the day people would buy a Ford Crown Victoria that was white, black, or blue, add a few cosmetic mods, then try to make other drivers believe they were a cop. While that’s about as far as most Crown Vic owners went, some took it further and pulled over unsuspecting people using lights and a siren. Now that Dodge Chargers have become ubiquitous for police departments all over North America, these police impersonators have also switched to the four-door Mopar.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Motorious

Texas Teen Steals Camaro, Gets Free Police Ride

Thankfully, the teenager didn’t really know how to drive the muscle car…. You do the crime and you should do the time – that’s what plenty of people think. That’s especially true of car enthusiasts when it comes to people swiping their beloved rides. It’s an insulting, infuriating, and sometimes very expensive situation, even if you’re not in love with your vehicle. For that reason alone, we like to cover stories like this one where a teenager in Texas stole a Chevy Camaro, but he literally didn’t get away with it.
BRYAN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Motorious

Gas Thieves Are Back In Full Force

New drivers might not even remember these guys, but they’re back!. For some of us, buying locking gas caps was a distant movie, for some of our kids who are just now starting to drive, this is a new fun thing to worry about, but gas bandits are back like never before. While they come around every time gas hits a new high, it’s just another, exhausting, problem that all people, especially those who drive high-target cars, have to deal with in 2022. And with no solution to the gas crisis in sight, don’t expect them to ease up anytime soon.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Motorious

Dodge Charger Stolen During Atlanta Dealership Service Dropoff

Why won’t someone do something about all the car thefts?. The car theft wave has been going on for some time. You’ve likely been told that the coronavirus lockdowns were the root cause of the problem. And while they might have fueled some of the thefts, the reality is this trend started before COVID-19 was a thing. With few if any real consequences for the crimes committed, car thieves are becoming ever bolder.
ATLANTA, GA
Motorious

BMW Crashes Leaving German Car Meet

So many times here in North America we’ve seen guys behind the wheel of a Ford Mustang send it while leaving a car meet, only to meet the curb and possibly a crowd of people. More recently, this phenomena has involved Dodge Challengers as well as Mustangs. Now we’re learning in Germany things are different, with the American muscle cars in attendance for meets behaving well and BMW drivers being the ones who can’t handle their ride.
CARS
Motorious

State Bill Could Save 1959 Chevy Corvette From The Crusher

After sitting in impound for years, Rich Martinez might get his Corvette back. A Kansas bill recently passed the State House and State Senate that could save a 1959 Chevy Corvette that was confiscated by state highway patrol over a VIN discrepancy. The bill would change the law to exempt at cars at least 35 years old from a law that requires vehicles or trailers with alternated VINs to be destroyed.
KANSAS STATE
Motorious

PCarMarket Is Selling Rare BMW M Vehicles

A leading online auction house for rare, unique, and collectible cars, PCARMARKET now presents the exclusive ///M-Madness event featuring a collection of Individual BMW E92 M3s like the world has never seen before. All custom tailored through the BMW Individual program, a group of nine very special E92 M3s has been hand-selected and offered for the first time during the exclusive ///M-Madness event on PCARMARKET.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

2000 Toyota Land Cruiser Is Great For Any Off-Roading Enthusiast

With enough clarence to clear any rocks, mud, or rough terrain with minimal modification and performance alike!. Japanese sports utility vehicles have been helpful in thousands of off-road situations ranging from rock climbs to mudding. Toyota made these cheap, reliable, and well-built creations of practical innovation to cross the rough terrain of rural Japan, making them the perfect car for anyone with a passion for exploration. Virtually every movie with some off-road transportation needs has had a Toyota or Nissan. There's a big reason for that: the little cars can be quite capable of traversing some insane terrain after only minimal modification. With this particular car, you'll be able to go anywhere you set your mind to as it sports plenty of performance numbers, body modifications, and ground clearance to keep your car running in the dirtiest of conditions.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

ARCA Hauler Driver Killed In Horrific Crash

A horrific crash in Texas killed David Gilliland Racing hauler driver Steven Stotts and injured three other people. The aftermath of the accident, which happened at 4:25 am on March 8 on Interstate 20 just outside Longview, Texas, looks absolutely horrific. It’s just another reminder of how powerful big trucks are and the deadly consequences which can unfold when things go out of control.
LONGVIEW, TX
Motorious

Several Cars Stolen From Camaro Factory In Michigan

Back on the morning of March 1, Lansing Police were called by security at the General Motors plant about “several stolen cars.” We’ve seen thieves hit car factories in the recent past since they apparently just can’t wait to steal vehicles from dealerships or private owners. What’s more bizarre about this case is nobody seemed to know how many cars were stolen.
LANSING, MI
Motorious

Motorious

Charlotte, NC
44K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy