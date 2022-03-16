ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Burlington, VT

Notice to Creditors: Estate of Richard Roberts

By Notice to Creditors
sevendaysvt
sevendaysvt
 1 day ago

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 21-PR-01302. To the creditors of: Richard Roberts, late of South Burlington, VT. I have been appointed to administer this estate. All...

www.sevendaysvt.com

Comments / 0

Related
sevendaysvt

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 21-PR-00428

To the creditors of: Kathleen E. Lord, late of Colchester, Vermont. I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
sevendaysvt

Notice of Hearing & Order for Publication: Estate of Maxine Beattie

Vermont Superior Court Probate Divison Chittenden Unit Case No. 22-Pr-01383. 175 Main Street Burlington, Vt 05401 802-651-1518 Www.Vermontjudiciary.Org. NOTICE OF HEARING AND ORDER FOR PUBLICATION: Estate of: Maxine Beattie. TO THE "HEIRS-AT-LAW" OF MAXINE BEATTIE:. A petition to admit last will, appoint fiduciary for estate, and open the estate (of...
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4C0190-12 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6093

On January 13, 2022, 55 Community Drive, 88 Technology Park Way, South Burlington, VT 05403 and Greenfield Capital, LLC, South Burlington, VT 05403 filed application number 4C0190-12 for a project generally described as (1) the merging of Lots 10, 11 and 12 to create new Lot12 consisting of 19.84-acres, (2) the construction of 77,580 sf commercial building composed of a 3-story office building including an on-site cafe and a connected warehouse, and (3) construction of associated site improvements, utilities, driveways, parking areas and landscaping.The project is located on 443 Community Drive in South Burlington, Vermont. The application was deemed complete on February 3, 2022.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Notice of Hearing: In RE: Abandoned Mobile Home of Gary J. Ravlin

STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT CIVIL DIVISION CHITTENDEN UNIT CASE NO. CASE NO. 22-CV-00775. A hearing on The Housing Foundation, Inc.'s Verified Complaint to declare as abandoned and uninhabitable the mobile home of Gary J. Ravlin, located at the Birchwood Manor Mobile Home Park, Lot #48, 28 Owen Court in Milton, Vermont has been set for March 24, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. To participate in this hearing, the WEBEX Login Information is as follows:
MILTON, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
City
South Burlington, VT
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
Local
Vermont Business
Burlington, VT
Government
South Burlington, VT
Government
City
Chittenden, VT
City
Essex Junction, VT
Burlington, VT
Business
sevendaysvt

From the Publisher: Desk Duty

Like so many offices frozen in time by the pandemic, Seven Days' has been mostly unoccupied for the past two years. Per safety protocols, almost all of our staff have been working from home, where, in my case, I did most of my writing and editing already. Along with an old photocopier — which still works — and my double-monitor computer setup, my home office is now crowded with racks of file folders that chronicle every obstacle and challenge we've faced as a business since March 13, 2020.
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

City Of Burlington: An Ordinance In Relation To Comprehensive Development Ordinance – Permitting Adjustments Za #22-02

In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-Two ORDINANCE 5.09 Sponsor:. Office of City Planning, Planning Commission, Ordinance Committee. Rules suspended and placed in all stages of passage: _. Second reading: 02/22/22. Action: adopted. Date: 02/22/22. Signed by Mayor: 03/10/22. Published: 03/16/22. Effective: 04/06/22. It is hereby Ordained by the City Council...
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Vermont Business Leaders Plan to Establish a Bank

Hula founder Russ Scully, landlord Bill Bissonette, the three sons of IDX Systems cofounder Richard Tarrant Sr. and a constellation of other Chittenden County business luminaries have teamed up to open the first new Vermont-based bank since 1989. Eight proposed directors and 11 organizers have applied to the Federal Deposit...
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
sevendaysvt

Advertisement For Bids Town Of Richmond: Thompson Road Improvements

The Town of Richmond (Owner) is requesting Bids for the construction of the following Project:. Bids for the construction of the Project will be received at the Town Municipal Offices located at 203 Bridge Street, 3rd Floor, Richmond, VT 05676, until April 5, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. local time. At that time the Bids received will be publicly opened and read. A Zoom option for attendance will also be available:
RICHMOND, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creditors#Paradis Fitzpatrick
sevendaysvt

Bid Opportunity: Seeking Qualified Subcontractors

DEW Construction, on behalf of Champlain Housing Trust, is seeking qualified Subcontractors to bid on the Waterfront Housing Renovation Project in Burlington, VT. This project involves the reconstruction of (8) units and some common area on the first floor of a four story, wood framed structure located at 300 Lake St in Burlington, VT. It also includes the relocation of waste and sewer plumbing and the addition of a framed and insulated soffit in the garage.
BURLINGTON, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
sevendaysvt

Town of Richmond Development Review Board Agenda March 9, 2022

Richmond Town Center Meeting Room, 3rd Floor – 203 Bridge Street, Richmond, VT Meeting may also be joined online or by phone. Call-in: +1 929 205 6099 US (New York) Application materials may be viewed at http://www.richmondvt.gov/boards-minutes/development-reviewboard/ one week before meeting. Please call Kayla Vaccaro, Zoning Administrator, at 802 434-2430 or email kvaccaro@richmondvt.gov with any questions.
RICHMOND, VT
sevendaysvt

UVM Medical Center to Help Build Apartment Complex for Employees

Vermont’s largest hospital is working with a local developer to build 61 apartments for its employees. The University of Vermont Medical Center says it is investing $2.8 million into a soon-to-be-constructed apartment building on Market Street in South Burlington. The Snyder Braverman Development Company will own and operate the building and plans to break ground in the coming weeks.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

House Impossible: How the Real Estate Rush and Other Factors Have Pushed Homeownership Out of Reach for Many Vermonters

The cottage in Burlington's New North End looked cozy and inviting. It was white with black shutters, and a proverbial picket fence enclosed the backyard. The home, with just 1,428 square feet of living space, was nestled in an unassuming neighborhood built for families to enjoy peacetime after World War II. A small, attached garage, sized for only one vehicle, harked back to a day when Americans got by with less.
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

sevendaysvt

Burlington, VT
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
847K+
Views
ABOUT

We're the independent weekly in Burlington, Vermont, covering news, arts, food and more across the state.

 https://www.sevendaysvt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy