Notice to Creditors: Estate of Richard Roberts

On January 13, 2022, 55 Community Drive, 88 Technology Park Way, South Burlington, VT 05403 and Greenfield Capital, LLC, South Burlington, VT 05403 filed application number 4C0190-12 for a project generally described as (1) the merging of Lots 10, 11 and 12 to create new Lot12 consisting of 19.84-acres, (2) the construction of 77,580 sf commercial building composed of a 3-story office building including an on-site cafe and a connected warehouse, and (3) construction of associated site improvements, utilities, driveways, parking areas and landscaping.The project is located on 443 Community Drive in South Burlington, Vermont. The application was deemed complete on February 3, 2022.
