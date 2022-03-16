ETBU hosts second induction of Alpha Lambda Delta Honor Society
By Special to the News Messenger
Marshall News Messenger
4 days ago
In March, 68 East Texas Baptist University students were inducted into the prestigious Alpha Lambda Delta Honor Society (ALD). ALD is a national honor society that distinguishes first-year academic success, with invitations to join only extended to students who obtain a 3.5 GPA or higher during the first semester of their...
Ninety-two students at Northeast Community College have qualified for membership in the Phi Theta Kappa (PTK), Tau Chi Chapter during the spring semester. Since the installation of Northeast’s Tau Chi chapter in 1996, more than 3,300 students have been inducted into the international academic honor society for two-year colleges. For more than 100 years, membership in Phi Theta Kappa has signified a singular honor and a willingness to embrace the society’s shared commitment to academic excellence.
Submitted by Stephanie Walker, Goshen High School principal. The Goshen High School Chapter of the National Honor Society inducted 30 students into full membership of the National Honor Society on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at Goshen High School. Mrs. Deuer, NHS Advisor, conducted the ceremony, assisted by Mrs. Mantz, Guidance Counselor, Mrs. Walker, Principal, and the current members of the National Honor Society. Mrs. Deuer spoke about the requirements and responsibilities of being a National Honor Society Member. Current members who gave speeches included President Jaylin White (Scholarship), Vice President Mark Mason (Leadership), Secretary Taylor Adamson (Service), and Project Coordinator Nikki Dashley(Character). The new members received a certificate as a symbol of the National Honor Society. Congratulations to the newest members of the National Honor Society: Aiden Bryant, Baylee Retherford, Blanca Palafox Becerra, Brooke Noland, Brooklyn Lewis, Cadence King, Dylan Jones, Edith Castillo Perez, Elle Pyott, Erin Meyer, Ethan Lengyel, Gavin Thompson, Giselle Espinosa-Ley, Grant Steele, Hailey Mulvihill, Heidy Palafox Becerra, Jorge Ruedadeleon, Josee Oliver, Julia Allgeyer, Layla Oehler, Alexis McQuitty, Lily Reimer, Madison Hornsby, Marina Garr, Morgan Garris, Nathan Paprocki, Rachael Stefinsky, Rachel Heyob, Skylar Reeves and Sydney Hill. To qualify for the National Honor Society at Goshen High School, a student must have a cumulative, weighted grade point average of 3.75 on a 4.0 scale. Then teachers rate each student on their observations of the candidate’s service, character, and leadership. The final selection is made by a committee composed of faculty members moderated by the NHS sponsor. Members wear a white NHS stole at graduation and have a special designation on their diplomas. Members complete two hours of volunteer service per month and participate in the chapter’s monthly service project. More information about the Chapter can be found under the Academics tab at the GHS homepage.
The pandemic period has brought about many changes and adjustments for everyone. Especially effected is the senior citizen population. Many seniors are isolated from enjoying once routine activities such as visitations from family and friends. In some cases, face-to-face activities are almost non-existing for them. For this reason, Lambda Theta...
Panola College School of Energy students will begin learning on new portable electrical trainers the program purchased from a $20,000 donation received from The Crain Foundation and R. Lacy Services. Students will use the new portable electrical trainers for basic and advanced electrical courses in programs such as electrical and instrumentation, residential commercial electrician, natural gas compression, petroleum technology, maintenance technician, and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.
Marshall ISD’s FFA program is one of the longest running in the state and this year is celebrating 92 years of work with new facilities and projects. Marshall ISD FFA Director Jessica Shaddix said this year has been a busy and very successful year for the program, in addition to the new facilities at the district which have allowed expansion and new student projects.
ALBANY — Bethel AME Church and the Albany (GA) Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. have dedicated themselves to wiping out COVID ... one shot at a time. The church and sorority will jointly host their eighth COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at Bethel AME Church Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
