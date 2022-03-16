ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Joaquin County, CA

San Joaquin County COVID numbers still improving

By Wes Bowers/News-Sentinel Staff Writer
Lodi News-Sentinel
Lodi News-Sentinel
 4 days ago

As California lawmakers debated ending the state of emergency Tuesday, San Joaquin County’s COVID-19 numbers continue to fall.

A resolution authored by State Sen. Melissa Melendez, R-Lake Elsinore, failed before the governmental operations committee by a 4-8 vote, killing efforts to end the state of emergency in California, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Meanwhile, San Joaquin County Public Health Services reported Monday that the COVID-19 case rate in the county had fallen to 8.1 per 100,000 residents, and the testing positivity rate had dropped to 2.2%

The new COVID-19 case rate is the lowest it has been since last June, when the county moved into the Blueprint for a Safer Economy’s “orange tier” with a 4.1 per 100,000 resident case rate. The county’s case rate at that time was also 2.2%.

There have now been 166,537 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,138 COVID-related deaths reported in San Joaquin County since March 2020, when the pandemic first began.

Sixteen deaths were reported over the weekend, along with 182 new cases, nine of which were in Lodi.

According to Public Health’s Monday report, there have been 14,112 cases in Lodi and 240 deaths.

In the Lockeford area, which includes the 95240 and 95237 ZIP codes, there have been 2,376 cases and 36 deaths, with three new cases reported over the weekend.

In the 95258 ZIP code that includes Woodbridge, there have been 828 cases and 12 deaths, with two new deaths reported over the weekend.

There have been 1,197 cases and 17 deaths in the 95220 ZIP code that includes Acampo, and 121 cases and one death in the 95227 ZIP code that includes Clements.

Hospitalizations from COVID-19 continue to remain steady, with 43 being reported at the county’s seven facilities on Monday. There were 41 people hospitalized last Wednesday.

Some 63.2% of eligible county residents are fully vaccinated, while 13% are partially vaccinated, according to county public health, and 182, 797 residents have received a booster shot.

In Lodi’s 95242 ZIP code, 67.5% of the population is vaccinated and 12.1% are partially vaccinated. In the 95240 ZIP code, 59.9% are vaccinated and an additional 12.6% are partially vaccinated.

In the 95220 ZIP code, 53.6% are fully vaccinated and 10% are partially vaccinated. In the 95227 ZIP code, 80% are fully vaccinated and 13.8% are partially vaccinated. In the 95258 ZIP code, 80.9% are fully vaccinated and 14.3% are partially vaccinated.

Sacramento County Public Health reported Tuesday that there have been 279,422 cases and 3,013 deaths, with 6,857 cases and 74 deaths in Galt.

Some 65.3% of the county’s eligible population is fully vaccinated, and that number goes up to 70.5% when partially vaccinated residents are included, with 539,976 residents having received booster shots, the agency reported.

In Galt, 62% of the population is fully vaccinated. Partial vaccinations for each city in Sacramento County are not available.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Justice Thomas hospitalized, may miss some oral arguments

Justice Clarence Thomas has been hospitalized after experiencing flu-like symptoms and will miss some oral arguments this week. The longest-serving member of the Supreme Court was admitted to Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., on Friday and expects to be released in a day or two, the court said in a statement.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

Chinese airliner crashes with 132 aboard in country’s south

BEIJING (AP) — A China Eastern Boeing 737-800 with 132 people on board crashed in the southern province of Guangxi on Monday, officials said. The Civil Aviation Administration of China said in a statement the crash occurred near the city of Wuzhou in Teng county. The flight was traveling from Kunming in the western province of Yunnan to the industrial center of Guangzhou along the east coast, it added.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lodi, CA
State
California State
City
Lockeford, CA
City
Woodbridge, CA
Lodi, CA
Government
City
Acampo, CA
County
San Joaquin County, CA
City
Galt, CA
San Joaquin County, CA
Coronavirus
San Joaquin County, CA
Health
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
San Joaquin County, CA
Government
Reuters

Biden to travel to Poland to discuss Ukraine crisis with Duda

WASHINGTON, March 20 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joseph Biden will travel to Poland on Friday to discuss the international response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine that has sparked a "humanitarian and human rights crisis," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said late Sunday. Biden will travel to Warsaw where he will...
POTUS
The Hill

Daylight savings change faces trouble in House

Legislation to make daylight saving time permanent passed the Senate this week, but the House is not ready to be a rubber stamp, spelling potential trouble ahead for its passage in the lower chamber. Leaders on both sides of the aisle have made clear they are not in a rush...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Melissa Melendez
The Associated Press

Russia-Ukraine war: Key things to know about the conflict

The battle for Ukraine’s strategic port of Mariupol raged on Monday, as Ukraine rejected a Russian offer to evacuate its troops from the besieged city and Russian bombardment continued. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said about 400 civilians were taking shelter at an art school in the Azov Sea port...
POLITICS
NBC News

U.S. Marines who perished in Norway helicopter crash identified

Four U.S. Marines killed when a helicopter crashed in Norway last week during a joint training exercise with NATO allies were identified Sunday. In a statement, the U.S. Marines Corps identified the deceased: Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz of Fort Wayne, Indiana; Capt. Ross A. Reynolds of Leominster, Mass.; Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy of Cambridge, Ohio; and Cpl. Jacob M. Moore of Catlettsburg, Kentucky.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Lodi News-Sentinel

Lodi News-Sentinel

Lodi, CA
2K+
Followers
59
Post
232K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Lodi News-Sentinel

Comments / 0

Community Policy