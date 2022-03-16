San Joaquin County COVID numbers still improving

As California lawmakers debated ending the state of emergency Tuesday, San Joaquin County’s COVID-19 numbers continue to fall.

A resolution authored by State Sen. Melissa Melendez, R-Lake Elsinore, failed before the governmental operations committee by a 4-8 vote, killing efforts to end the state of emergency in California, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Meanwhile, San Joaquin County Public Health Services reported Monday that the COVID-19 case rate in the county had fallen to 8.1 per 100,000 residents, and the testing positivity rate had dropped to 2.2%

The new COVID-19 case rate is the lowest it has been since last June, when the county moved into the Blueprint for a Safer Economy’s “orange tier” with a 4.1 per 100,000 resident case rate. The county’s case rate at that time was also 2.2%.

There have now been 166,537 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,138 COVID-related deaths reported in San Joaquin County since March 2020, when the pandemic first began.

Sixteen deaths were reported over the weekend, along with 182 new cases, nine of which were in Lodi.

According to Public Health’s Monday report, there have been 14,112 cases in Lodi and 240 deaths.

In the Lockeford area, which includes the 95240 and 95237 ZIP codes, there have been 2,376 cases and 36 deaths, with three new cases reported over the weekend.

In the 95258 ZIP code that includes Woodbridge, there have been 828 cases and 12 deaths, with two new deaths reported over the weekend.

There have been 1,197 cases and 17 deaths in the 95220 ZIP code that includes Acampo, and 121 cases and one death in the 95227 ZIP code that includes Clements.

Hospitalizations from COVID-19 continue to remain steady, with 43 being reported at the county’s seven facilities on Monday. There were 41 people hospitalized last Wednesday.

Some 63.2% of eligible county residents are fully vaccinated, while 13% are partially vaccinated, according to county public health, and 182, 797 residents have received a booster shot.

In Lodi’s 95242 ZIP code, 67.5% of the population is vaccinated and 12.1% are partially vaccinated. In the 95240 ZIP code, 59.9% are vaccinated and an additional 12.6% are partially vaccinated.

In the 95220 ZIP code, 53.6% are fully vaccinated and 10% are partially vaccinated. In the 95227 ZIP code, 80% are fully vaccinated and 13.8% are partially vaccinated. In the 95258 ZIP code, 80.9% are fully vaccinated and 14.3% are partially vaccinated.

Sacramento County Public Health reported Tuesday that there have been 279,422 cases and 3,013 deaths, with 6,857 cases and 74 deaths in Galt.

Some 65.3% of the county’s eligible population is fully vaccinated, and that number goes up to 70.5% when partially vaccinated residents are included, with 539,976 residents having received booster shots, the agency reported.

In Galt, 62% of the population is fully vaccinated. Partial vaccinations for each city in Sacramento County are not available.