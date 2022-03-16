ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria police identify victim in Sunday shooting

By KSBY Staff
KSBY News
KSBY News
 4 days ago
Santa Maria police on Wednesday identified the man who was killed in a shooting Sunday as Robert Ortega Jr., 19, of Santa Maria.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting outside the 7-11 store in the 1900 block of South Broadway at around 9 p.m.

Ortega was found dead in the parking lot.

Police say they are asking for help from the community as they continue to investigate. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call detectives at 805-928-3781 ext. 2277.

