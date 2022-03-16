ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

The Fed raises interest rates for the first time since COVID-19 began. Here’s how it may affect you

By Alicia Adamczyk
Fortune
Fortune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40C2F9_0eh7IBDV00

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you.

To help combat the record-high inflation plaguing U.S. consumers, the Federal Reserve on Wednesday approved a 0.25 percentage point interest rate increase.

That might not sound like a big deal, but it's the first time the Fed has raised the Federal funds rate in three years, and the first change since it was set to zero at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. This rate hike (which has been discussed for months) is happening amid increased fears of a recession and with inflation shooting up by 7.9% in February, compared to a year ago. With the crisis in Ukraine and ongoing supply-chain issues, economists expect inflation to keep rising in the months to come.

“We are attentive to the risks of further upward pressure on inflation and inflation expectations,” Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday during a press conference. “The committee is determined to take the measures necessary to restore price stability. The U.S. economy is very strong and well-positioned to handle tighter monetary policy.”

The hope is that increasing borrowing costs will translate into consumers spending less, which will help prices come down. The Fed raising its benchmark rate sends a signal that the broader economy needs to cool off, says Julian Brigden, president and cofounder at Macro Intelligence 2 Partners. It helps steady the economy. The Fed will likely raise rates a few more times throughout 2022.

"Things are starting to get painful for the average man on the street," says Brigden. "What we're doing at the moment is not sustainable."

But raising interest rates will have ripple effects on household budgets too. Here's how it could impact the average American’s wallet.

Credit card debt

The most immediate effect of a Fed rate hike is that the APR on variable credit card debt will increase in tandem, says David Silberman, senior fellow at the Center for Responsible Lending.

Though it will increase only by 0.25 percentage point, those with debt will end up paying more toward their minimum payments, and it will ultimately take them longer to pay off their balance(s). How much more consumers will pay depends on the size of their debt and their interest rate (the national average APR is 16.17%, according to CreditCards.com).

"Some people are paying only the minimum payment because that’s all they can afford," says Silberman. "That minimum payment is going to go up, and it’s going to be a strain on their budget."

Savings account interest

While banks will be quick to increase credit card interest rates, they will likely be slower to raise savings account yields, says Silberman. "Count on your credit card debt [rising], and hope for your savings," he says. Where high-yield savings accounts once offered customers interest rates over 2%, the most generous APYs have sat around 0.5% since the start of the pandemic (and the average nationwide APY is 0.06%).

If deposit rates do follow suit, online banks and institutions competing for customers nationwide will likely be the first to raise their rates, rather than traditional brick-and-mortars.

And even if savings yields increase somewhat, any money sitting in cash will lose some value thanks to inflation. That doesn't give you an excuse not to have an emergency fund, but it's something to keep in mind when deciding how much to stash away. Most experts recommend between three and six months’ worth of living expenses.

Student loans

Federal student loan rates are not variable, so the Fed's moves won't affect existing accounts. But it could increase interest payments for loans taken out by students for the coming school year, says Silberman. Congress sets federal student loan interest rates for each upcoming school year on July 1.

Borrowers with private loans with variable rates could also see their interest rates rise. If possible, it might make sense to refinance those loans now to lock in a lower interest rate.

Auto and mortgage loans

The Fed's movement won't have much of a direct impact on longer-term loans for cars or homes. Mortgage rates fluctuate depending on the 10-year U.S. Treasury, overall economic conditions, and inflation, among other factors.

That said, interest rates for mortgages have been inching higher: The average 30-year fixed-rate is at 4.27%, according to Bankrate, more than a full percentage point higher than it was a few months ago.

Stocks

One of the reasons the Fed needs to raise rates is to signal to the stock market that "the best of times are behind you," says MI2’s Brigden.

That doesn't mean to stop investing; it simply means that the extraordinary growth of the past two years is not sustainable going forward. Consumers would be best served paying off high-interest debt, refinancing their debt to lock in a lower rate now, or simply saving more.

“It’s a time to become more cautious in your investment stance,” Brigden says. Less liquidity could trigger some volatility in the stock market, which investors should be aware of.

Comments / 2

Related
Fortune

Where home prices are headed through 2023, as forecast by Bank of America

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told Congress earlier this month he favors upping rates in order to help rein in runaway inflation. In preparation of the first hike, which is expected today, financial markets are already pricing in higher mortgage rates. As of Friday, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 3.85%—up from 3.11% in December.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Prepare for a recession this summer, a bear market in real estate and a drop in stock prices, warns strategist David Rosenberg

Inflation has turned out to be not-so-transitory, and the Federal Reserve has its knives out. Well, its hammer, anyway. Raising interest rates — the U.S. central bank’s primary tool to restrain runaway prices — is a blunt instrument, at best, and until now, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has been reluctant to reach for it, let alone use it.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Cheddar News

How the Fed Interest Rate Hikes Will Impact Consumers

As the Federal Reserve kicks off a two-day meeting, analysts expect that a rate hike to help curb rising inflation will finally be announced. Greg McBride, the chief financial analyst at Bankrate, joined Cheddar News to explain what this could mean for your wallet. "This is the beginning. This is not a one-and-done. This is the start of a series of interest rate hikes that we're going to see over the course of the next year or two, and there's a cumulative effect here as it pertains to the pocketbook," he said.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Inflation#Mortgage#U S Economy#Fed#The Federal Reserve
Newswest9.com

Your credit score could be going up soon. Here's why.

WASHINGTON — The three largest credit bureaus in the U.S. announced Friday they would begin removing most medical debt from their reporting process starting in July, meaning many Americans with late or unpaid medical bills could have the stains from those bills wiped off their credit. The three companies...
CREDITS & LOANS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
BGR.com

Biden wants to bring back a major stimulus payment program – will it happen?

It was one of the biggest transfers of wealth from the federal government to millions of Americans, moving billions of dollars from the federal coffers to Americans’ bank accounts and mailboxes. And then — the expanded child tax credit just fizzled out. A member of President Biden’s own party in the US Senate said he didn’t think it was wise to keep the expansion going. And that was that.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fortune

Moderna says the end of the pandemic is in sight, but you’ll still need an annual booster shot

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. U.S. drugmaker Moderna announced today that it anticipates the pandemic will be in its final stages by the end of the year in some parts of the world, but the company predicts that seasonal booster shots will be needed for protection against breakthrough infections.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Fortune

103K+
Followers
5K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy