Newport PD: Woman breaks into, lights items on fire in City Hall

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman was arrested Monday morning after police said she broke into Newport City Hall, damaged furniture and lit some items on fire.

According to the Newport Police Department, officers were in the lower level of the building around 6 a.m. when they heard the fire alarm go off. Police said they searched the building and followed the smell of cigarette smoke until they found a woman holding open the front door while smoking.

The woman then ran away, police said.

After checking the rest of the building, police said they found multiple damaged items, many of which had been thrown through a window. NPD said they also found a heavy odor of smoke and burnt items in the employee break room. The damages included a wooden sculpture, a bench, tile flooring, dishes and books, according to NPD.

Newport firefighters responded to the scene and the police went to look for the woman. Authorities did not state any fire had caught onto the building itself.

The woman, identified as Nicole Carlson of Tidewater, was found and detained a few blocks away, and police said she admitted to getting into City Hall using a random number on the main door’s keypad. According to NPD, Carlson said she went into the building and vandalized some items, lighting some of them on fire.

She also told police she pulled the fire alarm at City Hall, NPD said.

Carlson was arrested on charges of second-degree burglary, disorderly conduct, reckless burning and first-degree criminal mischief.

No injuries were reported.

