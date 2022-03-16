ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Baystate Health reports 39 COVID-19 patients, 4 in critical care

By Ashley Shook
 4 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – Currently within Baystate Health, there are 39 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Wednesday.

Of those numbers reported, 4 are in the critical care unit.

Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospital:

  • Baystate Medical Center – 33 confirmed
  • Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 3 confirmed
  • Baystate Wing Hospital – 2 confirmed
  • Baystate Noble Hospital – 1 confirmed
