1 Dead, 2 Injured in Head-on Collision in Valley Center

Photo by Alexander Nguyen

A woman was killed and two men were seriously injured in a head-on crash in the Valley Center area, officials said Wednesday.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a 62-year-old man in a Lexus ES 350 was traveling east on Lilac Road when, for reasons still under investigation, he crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with a Chevrolet Bolt in the westbound lanes near Via Piedra around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The Chevrolet was driven by a 73-year-old man, with a 76-year-old woman in the passenger seat. All three people involved in the crash were taken to Palomar Medical Center, but the woman died before arriving at the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation, however, alcohol and drugs have been ruled out as a factor, according to the CHP.

No other information was released.

–City News Service, Inc.