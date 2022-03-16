ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley Center, CA

1 Dead, 2 Injured in Head-on Collision in Valley Center

By Debbie L. Sklar
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14WWTn_0eh7FwwP00
Photo by Alexander Nguyen

A woman was killed and two men were seriously injured in a head-on crash in the Valley Center area, officials said Wednesday.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a 62-year-old man in a Lexus ES 350 was traveling east on Lilac Road when, for reasons still under investigation, he crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with a Chevrolet Bolt in the westbound lanes near Via Piedra around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The Chevrolet was driven by a 73-year-old man, with a 76-year-old woman in the passenger seat. All three people involved in the crash were taken to Palomar Medical Center, but the woman died before arriving at the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation, however, alcohol and drugs have been ruled out as a factor, according to the CHP.

No other information was released.

–City News Service, Inc.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Valley Center, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Valley Center, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Times of San Diego

San Diego Man Suspected of Taking Joyride in Stolen Yacht Faces Grand Theft, Vandalism Charges

A San Diego man accused of stealing a yacht and taking it on a joyride in Orange County has been charged with multiple counts of vandalism and grand theft. Prosecutors charged Joel Praneet Siam, 38, with eight counts of vandalism and single counts each of grand theft, buying or receiving a stolen vehicle and battery with serious injury, all felonies.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Hit-an-Run Suspect Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash that Sparks Brush Fire in Fallbrook

Investigators sought Tuesday to determine what caused a hit-and-run suspect to lose control of his SUV on a Fallbrook street, causing a fiery solo wreck that left him dead. The 52-year-old man was headed east on East Fallbrook Street shortly before 11 p.m. Monday when his Chevrolet Tahoe rear-ended a Chevrolet 3500 pickup truck that had broken down in the roadway east of Debby Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.
FALLBROOK, CA
Times of San Diego

Woman Arrested After 3 Slashed with Pocketknife During Fight in Linda Vista

A 21-year-old woman was in custody Thursday after getting into a fight and allegedly using a pocketknife against two men and another woman in Linda Vista. At around 9 p.m. Wednesday, a 21-year-old woman, a 19-year-old man, an 18-year-old man and another woman were traveling in a vehicle when the 21-year-old and the 19-year-old got out during an argument in the 7100 block of Eastman Street, according to the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Head On Collision#Drugs#Traffic Accident#Lexus#City News Service Inc
Times of San Diego

Vehicle Fired on While at Red Light in Chollas View

A driver fired shots at a man in a different vehicle in the Chollas View neighborhood Tuesday, but no injuries were reported. At around 4 a.m., officers responded to reports of a man driving a Dodge Charger that was struck by gunfire at least three times in the 400 block of Hilltop Drive near Escuela Street, San Diego police said. The shots were fired by a motorist in a white SUV, according to police.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Authorities Seek Man Who Grabbed 13-Year-Old Girl in Spring Valley

Authorities Wednesday sought the public’s help to identify the man who sexually harassed one girl and attempted to get another to enter his car in Spring Valley. The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department received a report from a 13-year-old girl who said she was walking in the area of Conrad Drive and Campo Road, near Spring Valley Middle School, about 4 p.m. Friday when the suspect approached her from behind and “inappropriately touched her,” according to a department statement.
SPRING VALLEY, CA
Times of San Diego

Drugs Detected in System of Inmate, 22, As Probe into Death at San Diego County Jail Proceeds

An investigation was under way Thursday to determine the cause of death for an inmate who was found unresponsive in his cell at the San Diego County Jail. According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, Schuck tested positive for cocaine during what was described as a “presumptive test.” However, further laboratory testing is required to confirm the result.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Times of San Diego

Jurors Deliberating in Trial of Two Ex-Cons Charged in Marine’s Fatal Gaslamp Quarter Stabbing

Jurors began deliberating Friday in the trial of two men charged with murder in the 2017 stabbing death of a Camp Pendleton Marine in the Gaslamp Quarter. Jose Oscar Esqueda, 41, and Jeff Shai Holliday, 28, are accused in the killing of 21-year-old Ryan Harris, as well as the wounding of another Marine, Andrew Haulman, who was stabbed twice during a downtown brawl.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

4 Adults Displaced by Overnight Fire in Oceanside Home

Four adults were displaced overnight after a fire spread from the garage into a home near Marlado Highlands Park in Oceanside. Firefighters responded to a single-story house with heavy smoke, flames coming from the garage and “an involved vehicle in the front driveway” of a home near the end Willow Tree Court at 6:13 p.m. Monday, according to Oceanside Fire Battalion Chief Tim Scott.
OCEANSIDE, CA
Times of San Diego

One Person Cited for Allegedly Buying Alcohol for Teen Decoy

Authorities caught one adult buying alcohol for a minor during an operation aimed at preventing underage drinking, sheriff’s officials said Tuesday. On Saturday, deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department and agents from the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control stationed three teens as decoys looking for alcohol in locations between Solana Beach and Encinitas.
SOLANA BEACH, CA
Times of San Diego

Alley Fight Between Two Men Near Balboa Park Leads to Stabbing, Arrest

A fight between two men in a neighborhood alley near Balboa Park escalated Monday into a stabbing that left one of them wounded and other under arrest, authorities reported. The assault occurred about 1:45 p.m. after a 58-year-old homeowner tried to open up his garage in the 2400 block of Russ Boulevard, causing the door to hit a truck parked in the adjacent alley, according to the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
21K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy