Angelo State University Handball Club wins National Championship

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Angelo State University Handball Club men’s team brought home both a team and an individual national title from the recent 69th U.S. Handball Association National Collegiate Championships at Missouri State University, according to a release from Angelo State University on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

The ASU team took first place in the Men’s B Division to win the national championship ahead of runner-up Texas A&M University. ASU’s Jacob O’Dell of San Angelo won an individual national championship in the Men’s B3 Division, defeating William Henry of Texas A&M in the final. O’Dell made it to the final by defeating his teammate, Anthone Luna of San Angelo, in a semifinal tiebreaker, 11-10.

Jacob O’Dell

Courtesy: Angelo State University

“This year’s team consisted of all first-year players,” said Dr. Warren Simpson, professor of kinesiology and head coach. “Only one player on the entire club team had more than four competitive hours on the courts prior to going to the national tournament. I’m incredibly proud of how they all performed, and the future of the club looks very bright if they all stick with it and more players join the club.”

Thirteen men’s and women’s players represented ASU at the national tournament, including:

ASU Men’s Team

Cameron Cavanaugh of Troy

Logan Drake of Schertz

Clayton Hagey of San Angelo

Anthony Justice of Temple

Trey Lopez of Eldorado

Anthone Luna of San Angelo

Jacob O’Dell of San Angelo

Cade Varrichio of Arlington

ASU Women’s Team

Daniella Alvarez of Midland

Karen Barrera of Colorado City

Sara Barrera of Colorado City

Jaci McElyea of Sweetwater

Carla Rodriguez of Eagle Pass

In December 2020, ASU received a $1 million grant from the Lubbock-based Randolph Foundation for Higher Education Inc. to endow the “Dr. Warren Simpson Excellence Fund for Handball” that supports the ASU Department of Kinesiology and the Handball Club. This was the first time the Handball Club was able to utilize the fund to assist with travel expenses to the national tournament.

