The Cowgirls managed just five hits in their game against the Summit Storm, but it was enough as Crook County held on to win 10-8 in the season opener for both teams.It wasn't easy, but the Crook County Cowgirls found a way to win their opening softball game of the year March 14 in Prineville. The Cowgirls managed just five hits in their game against the Summit Storm, but it was enough as Crook County held on to win 10-8 in the season opener for both teams. The big hit for Crook County was a double by Jaycee Villastrigo. Defensively,...

CROOK COUNTY, OR ・ 36 MINUTES AGO