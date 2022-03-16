ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Major Debut Set For AEW Dynamite Tonight

By Josh Foster
stillrealtous.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite will be the special St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of the show, and it’s been announced that The Hardys will be making their AEW in-ring debut tonight when they face off against Private Party. Following the expiration of his non-compete clause Jeff Hardy arrived in AEW...

stillrealtous.com

Comments / 0

wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE Hall Of Famer Arrested Yet Again

Yes, again. Wrestlers are people who play larger than life characters on television. It is the best way possible to get them noticed by an audience, though it is rarely a reflection of who they are when the cameras go off. When that happens, things can go badly for them just like anyone else in the world and unfortunately that seems to be the case again with a certain wrestling legend.
WWE
PWMania

Bryan Danielson Explains Why He Was “Relieved” To Hear Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW

While speaking to the UK Metro, Bryan Danielson commented on his reaction to the news that Cody Rhodes had departed AEW:. “You have to understand my relationship to this story breaking is a little bit different because I’m not on the internet very much. So I woke up, had no idea, I texted Tony Khan something about some idea I had or whatever. Completely oblivious. I’m driving to the airport and my wife [Brie Bella] texts me, and I usually don’t check it but it comes up on the thing and it said, ‘Did you hear about Cody and Brandi?’ And the first thing that went through my head is, ‘Oh no, did something happen? Did they get in a crash? Did something bad happen to their daughter?’ I’m thinking, worst case scenario. I call her and I say, ‘What happened with Cody and Brandi?’ And she said, ‘They’re leaving AEW’. And it was almost a relief.”
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

Chris Jericho’s Wife Jessica Lockheart

In this post, we’ll be discussing Chris Jericho’s wife Jessica Lockheart as the primary subject. But before we get to her, it’s probably best to briefly summarize the pro wrestling star for those unaware of who he is. It cannot be disputed that Chris Jericho is one...
CELEBRITIES
411mania.com

Brock Lesnar Reportedly Got Busted Open Legitimately At Madison Square Garden Event

Earlier this month, Brock Lesnar was attacked by Roman Reigns at a WWE live event in Madison Square Garden. Lesnar was busted open in a rare use of blood from the company. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Lesnar did not use a blade to cut himself for the spot and was cut open legitimately by the steps.
WWE
ClutchPoints

Cody Rhodes’ Wife: Brandi Rhodes

In this post, while most know everything about professional wrestling superstar Cody Rhodes, we will be focusing on Cody Rhodes’ wife Brandi Rhodes. As a brief summary on the wrestling star, Cody Rhodes has been in the professional wrestling industry since 2006. He is the son of wrestling legend Dusty Rhodes and his half-brother, Dustin Rhodes, is also a professional wrestler. He rose to fame during his time with the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) where he carried his real name and the ring name “Stardust”.
WWE
The Spun

Look: The Rock Reacts To Scott Hall Being On Life Support

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has sent a message of support to Scott Hall following Sunday’s heartbreaking news. Earlier on Sunday, multiple reports confirmed that Hall, one of the most-beloved wrestlers in WWE history, is on life support. The 63-year-old Hall of Famer, who also wrestled by the...
CELEBRITIES
wrestlinginc.com

Identity Of The Leprechaun Seth Rollins Stomped On The Tonight Show, WWE Producer Works Segment

As noted before, WWE Superstar Seth Rollins appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night to deliver his Stomp to a leprechaun for St. Patrick’s Day. Rollins was on the show to promote WrestleMania 38, and his appearance was a part of Fallon’s “Audience Suggestion Box” segment. A fan, who wrote that WWE is “kicking butt” and has never been better, asked Fallon if he could combine WWE and St. Patrick’s Day. Fallon then introduced Rollins, who hit the leprechaun with a pot of gold, and then delivered his Stomp.
WWE
411mania.com

Note On Why CM Punk Has Been Absent From AEW TV

Following his win over MJF at AEW Revolution, CM Punk has been absent from both AEW Dynamite and Rampage. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that a possible reason for this is because Punk is currently filming the second season of the Starz series Heels. Filming is expected to last several weeks. Punk plays Ricky Rabies on the show.
WWE
FitnessVolt.com

Martyn Ford Says His Dream Fight Would Be Against Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

Martyn Ford, also known as the World’s Scariest Man, has been in the media headlines a lot recently. There are a few reasons, but the main and most obvious one is his fight against the Iranian Hulk, which will happen on April 2nd inside the famous O2 Arena. However, recently there has been some talk about Martyn challenging one of the biggest celebrities in the world, which is Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.
CELEBRITIES
wrestlinginc.com

WWE SmackDown Results – Brock Lesnar Attacks, Pat McAfee “Apology”, Ronda Rousey – Charlotte Flair

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC. – Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a graphic in memory of WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall, who passed away at the age of 63 on Monday. We cut to the standard WWE intro video. We see how The Bloodline destroyed WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at Madison Square Garden earlier this month. We also see how Lesnar chased Paul Heyman to a waiting SUV last week.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE's Brock Lesnar Tries to Impale Roman Reigns and The Bloodline with a Forklift on SmackDown

Roman Reigns kicked off tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown, and he started talking trash immediately about Brock Lesnar, specifically him giving Lesnar a brutal and bloody beatdown at Madison Square Garden. Then Paul Heyman showed Reigns his phone and revealed that Lesnar's plane was grounded after a weather issue in Saskatchewan, and so Lesnar will not be at SmackDown for their planned face-to-face. The crowd started chanting "we want Lesnar" and Reigns looked a little confused, saying "Charlotte, trust me I understand, I fulfill my obligations, I want Brock to be here as well."
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Makes Another Change To WrestleMania 38 Match

WWE has announced another change to the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles match at WrestleMania 38. WWE originally announced Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega, but then Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan defeated the champs in a non-title match to earn their spot, making it a Triple Threat. Tonight’s SmackDown saw Shayna Baszler and Natalya hit the ring during Banks and Naomi vs. Ripley and Morgan. The champs also got involved and the segment ended with Vega and Carmella facing off with Baszler and Naomi, raising their titles in the air.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Backstage Reaction To Cody Rhodes Returning To WWE

Welcome back? There have been some big changes in the wrestling world as wrestlers move from one promotion to another. It can be quite the moment when someone shows up in another place, especially if it is someone coming back to where they have been before. That is going to be the case in the near future, but how is the rest of the locker room reacting to the whole thing?
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Provides Storyline Medical Update On Bianca Belair

WWE has offered a storyline medical update on Bianca Belair after she was attacked by Becky Lynch on last Monday’s episode of RAW. It notes that Belair is out of action due to a throat injury. It was also noted that she will not need surgery. The announcement reads:
WWE
PWMania

Scott Hall’s Condition Was Reportedly Deteriorating During The Past Two Years

As PWMania.com previously reported, prior to the start of the March 14th 2022 edition of RAW, WWE officially announced that Scott Hall passed away at the age of 63. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com reported in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that things had gotten “really bad” for Hall over the past two years due to drinking. Hall had reportedly passed out in the bar the night before the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony. In addition to that, Hall was said to have been in “rough shape” during an appearance in late 2021 at the Stockton Comic Con.
WWE

