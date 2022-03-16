How rising interest rates could affect the volatile crypto market: CNBC Crypto World

While the world is shaken by the Russian Invasion in Ukraine, it is worth discussing how it is affecting the crypto market. The crypto advocates have always claimed Bitcoin as “the digital gold” as it is not expected to fluctuate due to wars, geopolitical tensions, or other calamities. However, the way bitcoin plunges (as well as other cryptos) to the first significant war in its tenure has already made the claim quite questionable. There is another side of the story. This article will discuss how the price drops of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have reacted to the burning international issue and what we need to learn from it. We will also try to find out how these series of events would change the general perspective of cryptocurrency as an investment to the mass public.

