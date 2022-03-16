ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How rising interest rates could affect the volatile crypto market: CNBC Crypto World

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and...

CNBC

Jim Cramer says investors should buy these 11 recently-boosted dividend stocks

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday offered investors a list of dividend stocks whose yields recently increased, that he believes buyers should add to their portfolio. "You want bountiful dividends that are also safe, and the best way to determine a dividend's safety is by searching for the companies that have recently raised their payouts," the "Mad Money" host said.
STOCKS
CNBC

Cramer says the stock market is unusually fragile, use rallies to raise cash

Jim Cramer advised investors on Tuesday to use rallies as an opportunity to sell and better handle volatility in the currently tumultuous market. "When things look really horrible and we've been down for days and days and days, you don't need to despair, you just need to be more clever," the "Mad Money" host said.
STOCKS
CNBC

How Polygon Studios helps fill the metaverse with real-life luxury goods: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, CNBC's MacKenzie Sigalos travels to Austin, Texas, for the SXSW festival and speaks with Polygon Studio's Brian Trunzo about importing luxury goods into the metaverse.
AUSTIN, TX
CNBC

Russia's invasion of Ukraine will lower car production by millions of units over two years, S&P says

DETROIT – The war in Ukraine is expected to lower global light-duty vehicle production through next year by millions of units, according to S&P Global Mobility. The automotive research firm, formerly known as IHS Markit, on Wednesday downgraded its 2022 and 2023 global light vehicle production forecast by 2.6 million units for both years, to 81.6 million for 2022 and 88.5 million units for 2023.
ECONOMY
CNBC

Biden's crypto order could end fragmented U.S. regulations, says Ripple CEO: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse reacts to President Biden's crypto executive order and explains the latest in the SEC's lawsuit against him and the company.
U.S. POLITICS
CNBC

Ukraine's status as crypto and tech hub upended by Russian invasion: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Illia Poloshukin of NEAR protocol discusses the top tech and crypto talent leaving Ukraine amid the conflict with Russia.
MARKETS
CNBC

Okcoin's Hong Fang on combating the 'bro culture' perception of crypto: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Hong Fang of Okcoin discusses jumping from traditional finance to the crypto industry, and breaking down the perception of crypto being male-dominated.
CURRENCIES
Augusta Free Press

Russian invasion in Ukraine: How it affected the crypto market

While the world is shaken by the Russian Invasion in Ukraine, it is worth discussing how it is affecting the crypto market. The crypto advocates have always claimed Bitcoin as “the digital gold” as it is not expected to fluctuate due to wars, geopolitical tensions, or other calamities. However, the way bitcoin plunges (as well as other cryptos) to the first significant war in its tenure has already made the claim quite questionable. There is another side of the story. This article will discuss how the price drops of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have reacted to the burning international issue and what we need to learn from it. We will also try to find out how these series of events would change the general perspective of cryptocurrency as an investment to the mass public.
WORLD
CNBC

Charts suggest the S&P 500 is poised for a short-term bounce, says Jim Cramer

Technical analyst Carolyn Boroden thinks the S&P 500 may soon see a short-term rally, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Tuesday. There's a "real possibility that that bounce started today," the "Mad Money" host said. However, Boroden views the rally more as an opportunity to raise cash and reposition a portfolio, he...
STOCKS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

How to take advantage of rising interest rates

As expected, the US Federal Reserve on Wednesday hiked its key short-term interest rate for the first time since 2018. The central bank is expected to raise rates several more times this year, but in small increments. Since those hikes are coming off a 0% rate today, by early 2023 the US economy is still likely to be operating in a fairly low rate environment, relatively speaking.
BUSINESS
dailyhodl.com

How Would War Affect Financial Markets? Interview With Russian Crypto Entrepreneur Elena Obukhova

Interview with Elena Obukhova – entrepreneur, writer, public speaker, founder and CEO at Fintech Advisory Services (FAS) – by Chris Michael. “Elena, thank you for agreeing to do this interview during such a difficult time. Everyone is at a loss for words. You have a very impressive background with eight years in the crypto space – with numerous publications, keynote presentations and recognition as one of the most powerful women in blockchain. We really wanted to hear your opinion on this situation and learn how it affects you personally as a Russian.
CURRENCIES
CNBC

U.S. oil tumbles more than 8%, dips below $100 per barrel

U.S. oil tumbled on Monday, breaking below $100 per barrel, amid talks between Russia and Ukraine as well as new Covid-19 lockdowns in China. West Texas Intermediate crude futures, the U.S. oil benchmark, lost 8.75% to trade at $99.76 per barrel. Even with the big decline both Brent crude, the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

