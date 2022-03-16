ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Full-Body Pilates Flow That Hits Every Muscle in Your Body

By Christa Sgobba, C.P.T.
SELF
SELF
 4 days ago
This full-body Pilates flow includes a whole host of exercises that’ll hit every muscle in your body. Plus, if you have a yoga mat, you have all the equipment you need to get it done!. As part of Sweat With SELF’s new Beginner Mat Pilates series, this routine...

#Pilates
