Spring officially begins on March 20 (the crowd goes wild). Naturally, we’re planning to be first in line at the farmers market to celebrate. What’s on our list? Spring peas, tender asparagus, chewy broccoli rabe, vibrant radishes, delicate spinach and more—and luckily, we know exactly what we’re going to do with our haul. This week’s menu stars seven dishes that put the season’s bounty in the spotlight, from an unconventional take on split pea soup to a festive veggie risotto that’s prime for Easter dinner.

