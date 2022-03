If you are a 49ers fan and have never been on a merry-go-round, welcome to your first ride on the carousel. Jimmy Garoppolo is still the quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers. Will he be at the start of the season? It appears that the stock for the 49ers quarterback is on the decline. At the end of the 2021 season, teams needed quarterbacks, and they made the necessary moves to get their guy. Jimmy Garropolo was at the top of the list pending on Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers signed a four-year contract extension with the Packers.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO