On the rocks? Sister Wives fans were shocked when Christine Brown announced her split from Kody Brown in November 2021, because they thought she would not have been the first of the polygamist’s four wives to leave as viewers predicted it would be first wife Meri Brown since they struggled for years in their marriage. However, on season 16 of the polygamous family’s TLC show, Kody found himself at odds with both third wife Christine and second wife Janelle Brown as they clashed over guidelines for the coronavirus pandemic. But will Janelle be the next wife to leave? Keep scrolling below to find out if Kody and Janelle are still together.

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO