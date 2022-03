COLUMBUS, Ohio — This is where Ohio State expects to be. For the largest and most financially solvent men's basketball program in the state, the NCAA Tournament is usually the minimum goal in most years, and failing to get there even once can bring about the wrath of both the fanbase and higher-ups. Indeed, it's a big reason why Thad Matta -- the winningest head coach in OSU history -- is no longer there.

