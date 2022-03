Jenna Bitove Naumovich walks FASHION through her collection of campy Moschino creations. Jenna Bitove Naumovich’s nine-to-five consists of finding fanciful fashion pieces for her clients, but during her off-hours, the personal shopper and stylist for The Room at Hudson’s Bay has steadily acquired a mass of Moschino garments, shoes and accessories just for herself. “The designs are so happy,” she explains from her home in Toronto. “I’m inevitably intrigued to see what Moschino is doing next because it’s always going to be different from what anyone else is doing.”

