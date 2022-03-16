ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Raiders' Rock Ya-Sin: Traded to Las Vegas

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Ya-Sin (ankle/hip) was traded to the Raiders in exchange for Yannick Ngakoue on Wednesday, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports. Ya-Sin...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson: Returning to Atlanta

Patterson signed a two-year, $10.5 million contract with the Falcons on Saturday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. There was some concern Patterson's breakout season might price the Falcons out of re-signing the do-it-all threat, but the market for running backs never materialized, thus allowing the 31-year-old to return. The Falcons did add former Chiefs and Bears backup Damien Williams on a one-year deal, which theoretically could cut into Patterson's carries, but it's hard to imagine the former really impacting Patterson's targets given Williams is averaging 7.6 yards-per-catch across his entire career. Given Patterson has tallied a combined 1,455 yards and eight touchdowns across his previous four seasons, it's certainly fair to wonder if the veteran is simply a one-year wonder, but with little standing in the way from a depth chart perspective, Patterson at least appears to be the frontrunner to start next season.
NFL

