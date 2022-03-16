BENTON

Sadie (Peggy) M. Benton, 89, of Chester, VA, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert C. Benton, Sr.; parents, O.F. and Sadie Masters; and siblings, Earl, Charles, Frances, Norma, and Jane.

Sadie is survived by her daughter, Sadie Ann Walkup Prichard (Allen); grandchildren, Christopher and Scott Prichard; siblings, Sam Masters and Betty Mann; step-children, Clark, Hyde, Benjamin (Kellie), and Robert (Summer) Benton; and step-grandchildren, Rachel, Robert, Jennifer, Michael, and Sarah. She is also survived by six great-grandchildren; devoted friends, Diana Williams, Virginia Abbott, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was loved by everyone. Sadie was an active member of the Chester Women’s Club and a retired RN with McGuires Veterans Hospital. She loved traveling, flowers, and watching the birds.

Friends could visit from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, March 17, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, VA 23234.

Sadie’s funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 18, at Chester Presbyterian Church, 3424 W. Hundred Rd., Chester, VA 23831. Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 19, at McLean Cemetery in Ronceverte, WV.

Online condolences at www.morrissett.com.

Information submitted by Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service of Chesterfield, VA.

