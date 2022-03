St. Patrick’s Day festivities begin this weekend. With spring rapidly approaching, it is a great time to visit American Village. Stroll through the village row after row and see more than 80,000 colorful blooms. Visitors are welcome to take photos, pick flowers and take home bulbs. Tulips including the bulb are $2 each plus tax and can be purchased at the tulip field. The village is open seven days a week as long as the flowers are in bloom and weather permits. Hours of operation are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. Before you attend, check the website. Coca-Cola products, water and American Village merchandise will be on sale. Admission is $5, with free admission for children ages 4 and younger, veterans and active military.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 10 DAYS AGO