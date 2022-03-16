ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Woman in her 60s shot in Hartford, police say

By Staff, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 4 days ago
Hartford police car Hartford Courant/TNS

A woman in her 60s was shot in Hartford Wednesday and is in stable condition, police said.

Officers found the woman shortly after 1 p.m. after they were dispatched to the 100 block of Irving Street on a report of a person shot, police said.

The officers found the a victim, who was suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. The victim was alert and conscious on scene, police said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment and is listed in stable condition, police said.

“At this point in the investigation, it is not believed that she was the intended target,” police said in a statement.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and is investigating; the investigation is active and ongoing, police said. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

Ansonia police investigate downtown shootings on Saturday

A 35-year-old man was seriously wounded by multiple gunshots in a early morning shooting Saturday in Ansonia, the Ansonia Police Department said. Investigators said the unidentified victim was hospitalized in serious but stable condition after being shot several times in the torso and lower body. Lt. Patrick Lynch said several 911 calls reported the shootings. Arriving patrol officers said ...
