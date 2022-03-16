ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple just released 'horniest ever' emoji

By Daisy Maldonado
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

Ask any Gen-Z'er what their feelings are about emojis, and you're sure to receive quite a strong take.

For many, you either love using the apple emoticons or you hate them. Of course, certain emojis have the power to unite the masses on their mutual displeasure with them.

Apple recently rolled out 123 new emojis in its latest iOS 15.4 update and, there’s one in particular that has caught people’s attention: the lip bite emoji.

Dubbed the "horniest emoji" by the Evening Standard, the emoji is literally just a pair of lips in the form of a lip bite.

As described by Emojipedia, which the outlet calls a "one-stop source for all your emoji inquiries," the biting lip is meant to be “used in romantic contexts to express flirtation or arousal."

This could be trouble.

There are many other emojis that have been added as well such as a slide, melting face, troll, disco ball, bubbles and even a pregnant man; but none has earned as big of a reaction as the lip bite emoji.

The introduction of this new emoji has caused quite a stir online.

"apple finally gave us a lip bite emoji," wrote one person.

"also the jar and lip bite emoji is just a disaster waiting to happen," warned one user.

One tweet read, "every time i use this [lip bite] emoji i actually bite my lips😭😭."

Another person said, "I better not see y’all using that mf lip bite emoji."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

