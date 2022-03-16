DAILY DIGEST, 3/16: Judge OKs plan for water projects pending review of Trump-era policies; Californians used more water as state braces for another dry year; Drought is a growing threat to Central Valley farms, food, and people; Judge rejects challenge to extension of SWP contracts; and more …
WORKSHOP: Sacramento River Temperature Management Considerations beginning at 9am. The State Water Resources Control Board will hold a board workshop to discuss the current status of Sacramento River salmon species and Sacramento River temperature management considerations that can inform planning for the 2022 Sacramento River temperature management season and future years....mavensnotebook.com
