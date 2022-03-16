ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas lawmakers react to Zelenskyy’s Congress address

By Jacob Smith
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RLTxk_0eh7DZlO00

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered an address to Congress Wednesday morning, urging the U.S. to take further action in its defense of the country.

Multiple Arkansas lawmakers shared their comments on the address, praising Zelenskyy’s leadership and agreeing the U.S. must continue to support Ukraine and stand in solidarity.

In comments to NBC News, Sen. John Boozman reiterated his view that U.S. troops should not be sent into harm’s way in direct conflict with Russia, but he supports the transfer of Polish MiG-29s to Ukraine.

Today, Boozman released the following statement:

President Zelenskyy is leading his country with courage, conviction, and moral clarity that has inspired the world to rally around Ukraine. His address to Congress was moving and another display of his steady, resolute leadership. I appreciated President Zelenskyy’s passionate, sincere plea for international support in pursuit of peace and justice. The United States must continue to provide Ukraine with the military and humanitarian assistance – including further sanctions on the Russian regime and approval of the transfer of Polish fighter jets – needed to defend its sovereignty, human rights, and the cause of freedom.

Senator John Boozman

Congressman Steve Womack also shared his statement, acknowledging he has been a supporter of defense efforts and programs to deter Russian influence and cutting off their resources. He notes he is also a longstanding leader in opposing the Putin-led “Nord Stream 2” pipeline and consistently took legislative action to stop its development.

President Zelenskyy’s address to Congress today powerfully outlined what is at stake. The Ukrainian people are fighting—not only for their lives and sovereignty—but for the shared order of the free world. His words—which are resoundingly being heard by people and international governments—cannot only be answered with standing ovations. America, NATO, and the entire global community must stand together with Ukraine. This moment has to be met with collective leadership to provide Ukraine with what is needed to defend freedom and their nation. Vladimir Putin is a murderous tyrant and war criminal who wants everything but peace. It’s time for the world to show him the unified consequences of his evil actions.

Congressman Steve Womack
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
Local
Arkansas Government
Springfield, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
State
Arkansas State
KOLR10 News

House passes bill to end normal trade relations with Russia, Belarus

(The Hill) – The House on Thursday passed a bill to end normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus as the U.S. and its allies tighten the economic vice on the Kremlin. Lawmakers voted 424 to 8 in favor of legislation to raise tariffs on goods from Russia and Belarus and give President Biden power to impose even stricter import taxes on […]
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
John Boozman
Person
Steve Womack
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Nbc News#Polish#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy