‘He’s a winner’: Broncos introduce QB Russell Wilson

By Colleen Flynn
 4 days ago

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. ( KDVR ) — Denver Broncos general manager George Paton and head coach Nathaniel Hackett hosted a news conference Wednesday afternoon where they introduced the team’s newest quarterback, Russell Wilson.

News of Wilson’s arrival on the Broncos came out last week, but Paton said there had been negotiations for about a month before that and he was thankful the news didn’t leak.

On Tuesday he and his wife Ciara visited Children’s Hospital Colorado which all but confirmed it.

Russell Wilson and Ciara visit Colorado Children’s Hospital

Drew Lock is part of the trade with fellow starters defensive lineman Shelby Harris and tight end Noah Fant . Also included in the agreement are two first-round, two second-round and a fifth-round pick in the draft.

In addition to Wilson, the Broncos will also receive a fourth-round pick from Seattle as part of the swap.

Earlier this week, the Broncos made more moves by supposedly signing defensive end Randy Gregory from the Dallas Cowboys and defensive tackle D.J. Jones from the San Francisco 49ers.

You can watch the conference on the Bronco's Twitter page here .

