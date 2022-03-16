ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside police looking for woman related to theft

By Katie Shatsby
 4 days ago

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Riverside Police Department is searching for a woman who is a person of interest in a credit card theft investigation.

Have you seen them? Huber Heights police searching for 2 women

Riverside police said in a Facebook post , “We know the picture quality isn’t great, but we are hoping someone will recognize her clothing.”

Police said that if you have any information on her identity or whereabouts, contact Detective Mike Brewer at mbrewer@riversideoh.gov or by calling (937) 233-1801 ext. 801.

You can also report information to dispatch at (937) 223-2080.

    (Photo/Riverside Police Department)
    (Photo/Riverside Police Department)
