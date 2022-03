UPDATE (3/14): Michelle Zauner joined in on the joke about Japanese Breakfast’s 2021 Jubilee cover art and Machine Gun Kelly’s Mainstream Sellout album art’s loose similarities. “2022’s feud of the year,” she tweeted, sharing the article below. She also discussed the story in an interview with Pitchfork. “I don’t actually think it looks anything like my album cover at all,” she said, “but I think it’s very funny that Rolling Stone put up an article about it just because there’s a circular fruit in the foreground. I mean his is people throwing tomatoes at him, and mine is persimmons peacefully hanging around me, so I think they’re very different concepts.”

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO